Marcus Williams
New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens

Report: Former S Marcus Williams Agrees to Free-Agent Deal With Ravens

New Orleans loses a valued defender in free agency.
Former Saints FS Marcus Williams is signing a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler reports that the deal for Williams is for five years and $70 million dollars.

The Ravens also signed S Tyrann Mathieu, another potential Saints target, to a lucrative contract on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old Williams has been with New Orleans his entire five-year career. He was a second-round choice out of Utah by the Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Williams had started 83 of a possible 88 games in his career, including playoffs, and was named to the 2017 NFL All-Rookie Team.

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley (18). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has 16 career interceptions and 41 passes broken up over his five-year career. He's also been responsible for five fumbles forced or recovered and recorded 320 total tackles.

The Saints applied the franchise tag to him last year to prevent him from hitting free agency, but declined to do the same this season.

Marcus Williams has among the best range and ball skills of any safety in the league. His departure creates a huge void on the back end of the Saints defense, who is also faced with the possibility of losing free-agent S/CB P.J. Williams. 

