Skip to main content

Saints Transactions: June 2

New Orleans Saints transactions per the NFL official published announcements on June 2.

New Orleans Saints transactions per the NFL official published announcements on waiver requests, assignments via waivers, terminations, free agent signings, reserve list and practice squad additions and deletions, and trades.

Waiver System Transactions

Terminations of Vested Veterans

Sharif Finch

NEW ORLEANS

    Finch, Sharif, LB, Temple from Reserve/Injured

ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS

Khalique Washington

NEW ORLEANS

    Washington, Khalique, T, Southern Mississippi

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

USATSI_17206974

NEW ORLEANS

    Jenkins, Malcolm, DB, Ohio State

         Reserve/Retired

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_16786142_168388561_lowres
News

Saints S Marcus Maye has DUI Hearing Postponed Again

By Bob Rose17 hours ago
C2FF2739-B211-4002-896D-8406F2B7B78B
Editorial / Opinion

Saints OTAs Observations and Notes

By John Hendrix19 hours ago
USATSI_11597138_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Injured Stars Should Return Team to an Elite Level

By Bob Rose21 hours ago
5BGP2973
News

Report: Saints Add Offensive Lineman Khalique Washington

By John Hendrix22 hours ago
USATSI_16832949 (1)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offensive Weapons: The Pros, Cons, and Position Outlook

By John HendrixJun 2, 2022
USATSI_4397223_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Former Saint Anthony Hargrove Joins NFL-Studded D-II Coaching Staff

By Brendan BoylanJun 2, 2022
USATSI_16650086_168388561_lowres
News

Saints S Marcus Maye DUI Hearing Today

By Bob RoseJun 1, 2022
IMG_1757
News

Saints Calendar: Looking Ahead at the Month of June

By John HendrixJun 1, 2022