Saints Transactions: June 2
New Orleans Saints transactions per the NFL official published announcements on June 2.
Waiver System Transactions
Terminations of Vested Veterans
NEW ORLEANS
Finch, Sharif, LB, Temple from Reserve/Injured
ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS
NEW ORLEANS
Washington, Khalique, T, Southern Mississippi
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
NEW ORLEANS
Jenkins, Malcolm, DB, Ohio State
Reserve/Retired
