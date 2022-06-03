Saints Transactions: June 2

New Orleans Saints transactions per the NFL official published announcements on June 2.

New Orleans Saints transactions per the NFL official published announcements on waiver requests, assignments via waivers, terminations, free agent signings, reserve list and practice squad additions and deletions, and trades.

Waiver System Transactions

Terminations of Vested Veterans

May 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets linebacker Sharif Finch (54) heads to the practice field during an OTA at Jets Atlantic Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS

Finch, Sharif, LB, Temple from Reserve/Injured

ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS

May 14, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive guard Eric Wilson (65) rushes offensive tackle Khalique Washington (63) during rookie camp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS

Washington, Khalique, T, Southern Mississippi

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) leads his team onto the field for pregame warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS

Jenkins, Malcolm, DB, Ohio State

Reserve/Retired

Read More Saints News