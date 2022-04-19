Report: Saints to Visit with WR Jarvis Landry

Eight-year veteran WR Jarvis Landry will be visiting the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The visit will likely take place on Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is one of the top remaining free agents available.

The 29-year-old Landry entered the NFL as a second-round choice by the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. He led the NFL with 112 receptions in 2017 and surpassed 900 yards in three of his four seasons with Miami.

Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 for two Day 3 draft picks, where he's played the last four years. He made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Browns. In 2019, he caught 83 passes for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Landry appeared in 12 games in 2021. It was the first time he’s played less than 15 games in a season. He had 52 receptions for 570 yards and 2 scores, all the lowest numbers of his career.

In eight NFL seasons, Landry has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.