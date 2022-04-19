Skip to main content

Report: Saints to Visit with WR Jarvis Landry

New Orleans will reportedly meet with five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Eight-year veteran WR Jarvis Landry will be visiting the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The visit will likely take place on Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is one of the top remaining free agents available.

The 29-year-old Landry entered the NFL as a second-round choice by the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. He led the NFL with 112 receptions in 2017 and surpassed 900 yards in three of his four seasons with Miami.

Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 for two Day 3 draft picks,  where he's played the last four years. He made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Browns. In 2019, he caught 83 passes for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Landry appeared in 12 games in 2021. It was the first time he’s played less than 15 games in a season. He had 52 receptions for 570 yards and 2 scores, all the lowest numbers of his career.

In eight NFL seasons, Landry has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns. 

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_17035303_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Safety

By Bob Rose4 hours ago
USATSI_17429757_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Mock Draft 2.0: Three-Round Fiesta

By John Hendrix9 hours ago
USATSI_17231136
News

Report: Kwon Alexander Visiting the Jets

By John Hendrix10 hours ago
USATSI_17514466_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Day 2 Wideouts

By Bob Rose11 hours ago
USATSI_16884866
News

Saints Re-Sign RB Dwayne Washington

By John HendrixApr 18, 2022
USATSI_8209815_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 1st Round Draft History at Wide Receiver

By Bob RoseApr 18, 2022
Markquese Bell
Editorial / Opinion

Could S Markquese Bell be a Great Fit in the New Orleans Saints Defense?

By Logan Graffia and Kyle T. MosleyApr 18, 2022
USATSI_16049254_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Draft: Finding the ''Easter Eggs''

By Bob RoseApr 17, 2022