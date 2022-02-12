Sean Payton Talks Stepping Away, Dennis Allen Advice with Jim Rome

Sean Payton spoke with Jim Rome on Friday, talking about what went into his decision to step away from coaching the Saints and giving some advice to Dennis Allen.

Sean Payton has made plenty of appearances on Radio Row this week leading up to the Super Bowl. On Friday, he talked with The Jim Rome Show, offering some context on his decision to step away from the Saints head coaching job and giving advice to Dennis Allen.

Payton on Retirement

"It's somewhere between liberating and confusing," Payton said on life after stepping down.

Payton said that he and Kevin Petry would get together to plot out the calendar within two weeks to go all the way through training camp.

"It's very structured," Payton said of the scheduling over the next few months if he were still coaching.

Jim Rome asked Payton how he knew it was time to move on.

Payton responded, "Probably a series of events throughout the season. Ultimately, it was kind of how I was feeling. Man, it requires so much attention to detail, so much energy. And you don't want to become cynical at the game or cynical at a place that has been so good for me over that timeframe. There's a little bit of a new challenge, a new floor, if you will, that you're anxious to try."

Payton said that it was so easy to stay, talking about him having three more years on his contract. He said that rarely a coach gets to choose, and that it's been a long time.

"It's time. It's time for another challenge. I'd like to try TV. I'd like to be here (Radio Row) next year and possibly involved in the coverage of games."

Payton said that there's a lack of sleep and that it's hard to sustain things over a long period of time, and a healthier lifestyle had something to do with his decision.

Payton's Advice to Dennis Allen

"I think the number one thing is be yourself, and be comfortable in yourself," Payton said on The Jim Rome Show.

"It doesn't mean you don't evolve and learn and take on a new role, but you still do it within the framework of what made you successful as a defensive coordinator. You obviously communicate well. You obviously relate to the players well. Continue that now and just be a team coordinator. You've been a defensive coordinator, and I think that transition will be smooth."

Payton joked that the second thing was that the office is setup and is perfect, that he cleaned it. It's a newer office, as Payton said, and envisioning him cleaning it brings up his cameo in "Home Team" as a janitor. He said to be wary of the 'Seinfield' shower the first time he uses it.

Whatever Payton decides to do next, you can absolutely expect him to be really good at it. He has a knack for being in front of a camera and knows his stuff, to say the very least. We've seen coaches get into a broadcast setting like Tony Dungy and Bill Cowher only to never return to leading a team. Payton could very well be that next one.

