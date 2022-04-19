The Saints have four picks in the Top 100 selections of the NFL Draft. Assuming they keep them all, how could that play out for New Orleans?

We're now 9 days away from the NFL Draft, which means we'll soon learn how the Saints plan to address some of their glaring needs on the roster. Our previous mock draft looked at how New Orleans could approach their two first-round picks, and today we look at the first three rounds and play it out.

Like last time, we used The Draft Network's engine to make the picks. Here's a look at how things went prior to the Saints picking.

Top 15 Recap

Jaguars - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Lions - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Texans - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Jets - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Giants - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia Panthers - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Giants - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State Falcons - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Seahawks - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Jets - Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State Commanders - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Vikings - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU Texans - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Ravens - Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia Eagles - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Saints - On The Clock

Here's a look at the big board options that are available when the Saints pick at 16th.

Drake London, WR, USC

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Selection: Jameson Williams, Alabama

The greatest need for the Saints continues to be at wide receiver, and Williams is still the guy. The combinations of size, speed, and athleticism are hard to beat with the Alabama product. Of course, it goes without saying that Williams started his collegiate career with Ohio State before transferring for the 2021 season. The reward far outweighs the risk here with Williams. Besides, he should be good to go for the season.

The Next Two Picks

17. Chargers - Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

18. Eagles - Drake London, WR, USC

The Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) pushes off Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) after a catch during the 3rd quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Previous Selection: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Wide receiver has been sore enough of a spot to double down on picks. The thought process would be using Michael Thomas and the recently acquired Jameson Williams on the outside while kicking Olave in the slot. One of the things that's been said on here is that if you're going to give Jameis Winston a fair shot at being your quarterback, then you need to give him adequate weapons.

Chris Olave is a tremendous route-runner who makes things look natural. He'll be an instant hit in whatever offense he joins, and the things that need to be developed in his game can be easily polished. Yes, the Saints do have Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, and Deonte Harty all coming back, but making them fight for positioning on the depth chart isn't a bad thing.

Another thought process? If Winston isn't the future quarterback, then why not set whoever is up with two elite weapons for years to come?

Round 2, Pick No. 49: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman John Ridgeway of Arkansas (98) and American offensive lineman Darian Kinnard of Kentucky (65) battle during American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Kinnard is someone that I focused in on at the Senior Bowl. He's known more for playing right tackle, but can be pushed inside to play the interior. At worst case, you get a solid piece of depth to play behind Ryan Ramczyk that can also be developed and pushed into guard situations.

He's someone who has the ability to just overpower defenders naturally, and does pretty well in pass-blocking. There are some elements in his game that need to be refined, but it's in areas that can be fixed through good coaching.

Round 3, Pick No. 98: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) talks with National squad linebacker Sterling Weatherford of Miami (OH) (12) during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Werner is set to take on more of a role in 2022, while Kwon Alexander's future is in question. You know that Demario Davis is your starter, and the way the Saints run their defense, the two-linebacker look is familiar. The depth behind Werner and Davis isn't bad, but all of them are primarily special teams guys.

The Saints are going to need another linebacker or two right now, and Montana State's Troy Andersen has a ton of desirable traits and qualities that would make him a big hit in New Orleans. He's a former running back, so you can easily see the burst, agility, and athleticism that he brings to the table. That allows him to have great sideline-to-sideline ability that can be used in both the pass and run.

Did we mention that he has a perfect 10.0 RAS?

