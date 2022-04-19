Saints Three-Round Mock Draft
We're now 9 days away from the NFL Draft, which means we'll soon learn how the Saints plan to address some of their glaring needs on the roster. Our previous mock draft looked at how New Orleans could approach their two first-round picks, and today we look at the first three rounds and play it out.
Like last time, we used The Draft Network's engine to make the picks. Here's a look at how things went prior to the Saints picking.
Top 15 Recap
- Jaguars - Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Lions - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Texans - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Jets - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- Giants - Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Panthers - Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
- Giants - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- Falcons - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Seahawks - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Jets - Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
- Commanders - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Vikings - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Texans - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- Ravens - Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
- Eagles - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Saints - On The Clock
Here's a look at the big board options that are available when the Saints pick at 16th.
- Drake London, WR, USC
- Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
The Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Previous Selection: Jameson Williams, Alabama
The greatest need for the Saints continues to be at wide receiver, and Williams is still the guy. The combinations of size, speed, and athleticism are hard to beat with the Alabama product. Of course, it goes without saying that Williams started his collegiate career with Ohio State before transferring for the 2021 season. The reward far outweighs the risk here with Williams. Besides, he should be good to go for the season.
The Next Two Picks
17. Chargers - Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
18. Eagles - Drake London, WR, USC
The Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Previous Selection: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Wide receiver has been sore enough of a spot to double down on picks. The thought process would be using Michael Thomas and the recently acquired Jameson Williams on the outside while kicking Olave in the slot. One of the things that's been said on here is that if you're going to give Jameis Winston a fair shot at being your quarterback, then you need to give him adequate weapons.
Chris Olave is a tremendous route-runner who makes things look natural. He'll be an instant hit in whatever offense he joins, and the things that need to be developed in his game can be easily polished. Yes, the Saints do have Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, and Deonte Harty all coming back, but making them fight for positioning on the depth chart isn't a bad thing.
Another thought process? If Winston isn't the future quarterback, then why not set whoever is up with two elite weapons for years to come?
Round 2, Pick No. 49: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
Kinnard is someone that I focused in on at the Senior Bowl. He's known more for playing right tackle, but can be pushed inside to play the interior. At worst case, you get a solid piece of depth to play behind Ryan Ramczyk that can also be developed and pushed into guard situations.
He's someone who has the ability to just overpower defenders naturally, and does pretty well in pass-blocking. There are some elements in his game that need to be refined, but it's in areas that can be fixed through good coaching.
Round 3, Pick No. 98: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
Pete Werner is set to take on more of a role in 2022, while Kwon Alexander's future is in question. You know that Demario Davis is your starter, and the way the Saints run their defense, the two-linebacker look is familiar. The depth behind Werner and Davis isn't bad, but all of them are primarily special teams guys.
The Saints are going to need another linebacker or two right now, and Montana State's Troy Andersen has a ton of desirable traits and qualities that would make him a big hit in New Orleans. He's a former running back, so you can easily see the burst, agility, and athleticism that he brings to the table. That allows him to have great sideline-to-sideline ability that can be used in both the pass and run.
Did we mention that he has a perfect 10.0 RAS?
