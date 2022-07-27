Skip to main content

Michael Thomas Practices at Saints Training Camp

Saints All-Pro wide receiver participated in the Saints' first day of training camp practice.

Saints News Network's John Hendrix reports Michael Thomas participated in the Saints' first day of training camp practice on the field with his teammates. 

In Tuesday's press conference, Mickey Loomis confirmed with local reporters that New Orleans placed the All-Pro wide receiver on the team's PUP list. However, today, Thomas was active during the morning workout session, running routes and catching passes.

