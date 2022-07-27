Michael Thomas Practices at Saints Training Camp
Saints All-Pro wide receiver participated in the Saints' first day of training camp practice.
Saints News Network's John Hendrix reports Michael Thomas participated in the Saints' first day of training camp practice on the field with his teammates.
In Tuesday's press conference, Mickey Loomis confirmed with local reporters that New Orleans placed the All-Pro wide receiver on the team's PUP list. However, today, Thomas was active during the morning workout session, running routes and catching passes.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Calendar: Important Dates to Week 1
- Pete Carmichael Steps Out of Sean Payton's Shadow As Saints' Offensive Mastermind
- Saints Jarvis Landry's Homecoming Could Turn Into a Featured Role
- Madden 23 Saints Ratings: Top Players, Bottom Players, and Snubs
- Biggest Saints Storylines to Follow in Training Camp
- 5 Saints Players on the Roster Bubble Entering Training Camp
- 2022 Saints Training Camp Preview: The Darkhorses
- Saints Without 3 Players as They Prepare to Start Training Camp
- 2022 Saints Training Camp Preview: Cornerback
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson Claps Back at Madden 23 Rating
- Saints Training Camp Battles We Most Want to See
- Breakout Candidates for the Saints
- Saints' Hottest Position Battles in Training Camp for 2022
- Saints Who Have to Deliver in Training Camp
Scroll to Continue