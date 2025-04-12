Seahawks predicted to draft 'exceptional' athlete where they need the most help
With just 12 days to go before the 2025 NFL draft, one prospect has emerged as a big favorite to go to the Seattle Seahawks with the 18th overall pick in the draft. Ever since the end of the regular season, offensive linemen have consistently been getting mocked to Seattle at that spot over all others, with brief interludes for wide receiver prospects and an odd cornerback pick or two.
Now one name has emerged out of that pile of potential offensive line picks and is dominating the field. A new mock draft from NFL.com reinforces the trend, with NDSU stud Grey Zabel going to the Seahawks in Round 1.
NFL.com on Seahawks - Grey Zabel
"To casual observers, this is a surpising selection. To draft sickos, this is the hottest name nobody knew a few months ago. Zabel started all across the offensive line at North Dakota State, but he'll most likely man one of the three interior spots in the NFL. That's an area where the Seahawks must improve... Zabel turned heads working as a center at the Senior Bowl and showcases exceptional athleticism at the combine. Seems like a fine fit in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's outside-zone scheme."
Most of Zabel's experience has either been at right tackle or left tackle, where he put in 961 snaps this past season. Pro Football Focus graded him out at 90.4 overall, including high marks for pass blocking (93.1) and zone grade (84.5).
Zabel (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) could in theory wind up playing any of the five positions up front for the Seahawks. For now, left tackle is the least likely of them with Charles Cross having showed some genuine improvement in Year 3. Right tackle is also taken - at least until Abe Lucas' knee becomes a problem again. Our best guess is that Zabel would fill the hole at left guard, but the right guard situation was even worse last year and Olu Oluwatimi may not be the best fit at center.
No matter where he ends up, Zabel should be a guaranteed Week 1 starter and instant improvement over whoever started last year. If the Seahawks really want him, they'll have to use their first-round pick as he'll likely be long gone by the time they're on the clock again in Round 2.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks GM disagrees with popular opinion on 2025 class of QBs
John Schneider on Geno Smith’s perceived disconnect with Seahawks
Sam Darnold among NFL players under the most pressure in 2025