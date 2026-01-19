Why Rams Kicker’s Live Postgame Interview on NBC Sounded So Weird

Harrison Mevis put an end to yet another instant classic on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams kicker snuck a 42-yard field goal between the uprights to put his team into the NFC championship game. The former Missouri product is the unlikeliest of heroes considering he played for the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL last season and wasn't on the Rams' roster at the beginning of the year.

The clutch kick earned Mevis second billing in the triumphant on-field interview with NBC's Melissa Stark. And after Matthew Stafford said whatever he said, the people got what they wanted from the fired-up kicker.

It's not like they could understand much of what Mevis said, however, as the audio was scrambled up real good.

We're, uh, not really sure what happened here with Harrison Mevis and NBC's audio... pic.twitter.com/quZjlQhZ90 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2026

Occam's razor once again proved true here as Mevis was not, in fact, struck down by some mechanical glitch that left his syntax all garbled up. It turns out he simply said a naughty word and NBC wasn't interested in broadcasting it.

"I mean, s---," the unscrambled Mevis actually said. "It was a good moment, obviously. Good for the team to get the win. Shoot, that's the why we do it, man. That's why we do it."

Mevis and his Rams teammates now ready themselves for a third test against the Seattle Seahawks with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. The last time Los Angeles traveled up to the Pacific Northwest was on Dec. 18. Mevis booted three field goals in that one but missed a 48-yarder just before the two-minute warning, opening the door for Seattle to capture a 38-37 win in overtime.

