NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of AFC, NFC Championship (Seattle Favored)

And then, there were four.

An exciting divisional round of the NFL playoffs saw all four favorites win, setting up the No. 2 New England Patriots vs. the No. 1 Denver Broncos in the AFC and the No. 5 Los Angeles Rams vs. the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.

Seattle, which has been the favorite to win the Super Bowl for quite some time, turned in the best performance of the divisional round, thrashing the San Francisco 49ers 41-6. It is now +145 to win the Super Bowl, the clear favorite of the four teams remaining.

Still, there is a lot to be decided next weekend, and oddsmakers seem to think only three teams really have a chance to win it all.

That's because the Denver Broncos lost starting quarterback Bo Nix to a broken ankle in their win against the Buffalo Bills, forcing them to turn to career backup Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship Game. Nix is out for the season, and the Broncos are dead last in the Super Bowl odds. Plus, they are major home underdogs in the AFC title game.

In the NFC, Seattle is favored at home against the Rams by 2.5 points in what will be the third meeting between these teams this season. The road team is 2-0 in those games, but both were decided by one possession.

At this point in the season, there isn't a ton of value in betting on a team to win the Super Bowl, but you could get a plus-money price before there are just two squads left to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

So, who has the edge in this final group?

Each week I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's who I believe is the best bet to win the Super Bowl -- and the worst -- with just two weeks of games left.

NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds

1. Seattle Seahawks (+145) LW: No. 1

The Seattle Seahawks defense dominated in the divisional round. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle remains the favorite to win the Super Bowl, and it deserves to be.



The Seahawks have only three losses this season (all by one possession) and their defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play) was absolutely dominant against San Francisco on Saturday.



The only argument for the Seahawks not being the favorite is Sam Darnold, as he's dealing with an oblique injury and is relatively unproven in the playoffs. However, Darnold has won multiple big games over the 49ers and a huge game over the Rams dating back to the last weeks of the regular season.



Seattle's defense may be the single-best unit remaining in the playoffs, making it an easy team to trust to win it all. One could argue that the NFC title game will be harder than facing whichever team comes out of the AFC given the injury to Nix.

2. New England Patriots (+270) LW: No. 2

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots remain in the No. 2 spot, as the odds have hinted at them being favored in a potential AFC title game with Denver all postseason long.



Now, with Nix out for the season, the Patriots in a prime spot to make the Super Bowl. I almost moved the Patriots up to the No. 1 spot, as they have by far the clearest path to a Super Bowl appearance.



New England is favored by 5.5 points in Denver, and oddsmakers have set it at -270 to win the game (an implied probability of 72.97 percent).



Even though Drake Maye has dealt with issues turning the ball over in his two playoff games, it would be shocking to see the Patriots fall short with Denver starting a backup quarterback with only four career starts.

3. Los Angeles Rams (+210) LW: No. 4

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Rams have two wins by three points so far this postseason, but they have come up with big plays down the stretch to remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl.



L.A. blew a big lead against Seattle in their last meeting in the regular season, and there's no doubt that the Seahawks have been the better team over the last few weeks.



L.A.'s trump card is Matthew Stafford, as he's been arguably the best quarterback in the NFL all season long and hung 37 points on this vaunted Seattle defense just a few weeks ago. The Rams are second in the odds to win the Super Bowl, a sign that oddsmakers expect the NFC title game winner to roll in the Super Bowl.

4. Denver Broncos (+1100) LW: No. 5

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's a shame that Denver lost Bo Nix for the season, as the Broncos knocked off Josh Allen and the Bills with an impressive overtime victory. The Denver defense turned the Bills over five times, including four turnovers by Allen himself.



Denver's Super Bowl odds ended up going from +750 +1100 despite winning on Saturday, and it's hard to see the Broncos winning two games with Stidham under center.



For the sake of this exercise, there is now reason to bet on Denver to win it all with it set as an underdog in the AFC title game. If bettors really believe in Stidham, taking the points with the Broncos is a much more reasonable bet, especially since it's hard to see Sean Payton's group beating either NFC team in a Super Bowl matchup.



Unless the Broncos' defense turns in back-to-back all time showings, it looks like the season has come to a close in brutal fashion.

