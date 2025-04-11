Seahawks GM disagrees with popular opinion on 2025 NFL draft class of quarterbacks
Quarterback always take center stage in the game of football. Be it their play, good or bad, or when they should be selected by teams.
Last year was historic when it came to the position when it came to the NFL draft. There were not only three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks—Caleb Williams (1-Bears), Jayden Daniels (2-Commanders), and Drake Maye (3-Patriots)—Michael Penix Jr., (8-Falcons), J.J. McCarthy (10-Vikings), and Bo Nix (12-Broncos) made it six in the first round. That tied an NFL mark set back in 1983. However, six signal-callers being selected in the first 12 choices was unprecedented.
The big names in this year’s quarterback class, in no particular order, are Cam Ward (Miami, Fla.), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Will Howard (Ohio State), Jaxson Dart (Mississippi), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), and Tyler Shough (Louisville). Just how many of these performers wind up going in the first round is anyone’s guess at the moment. Many feel Ward will go to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick. There are mixed opinions on Sanders, but he also figures on Day 1. Dart is also an intriguing prospect that could wind up in the first round.
In any case, there’s been somewhat of a negative connotation when it comes to this QB class, and perhaps unfairly so. Seattle Seahawks' general manager John Schneider had some thoughts on the matter.
ESPN Seahawks’ writer Brady Henderson added this perspective. “The implication seems to be that there are some good QBs in this draft even if it's not loaded with obvious first-rounders like last year's. The Seahawks are bringing in Tyler Shough for a 30 visit and, per (Jordan Schultz), are also doing so with Jalen Milroe.”
This past season, Daniels was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped Washington reach the NFC Championship Game. Nix was a sparkplug for Sean Payton’s team in Denver, and the Broncos reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Williams and Maye showed flashes and now have new head coaches.
If you think about it, perhaps the biggest issue with the 2025 class of signal-callers is perhaps the quarterback class of 2024.
