NFL Free Agency: 3 RBS the Seahawks could sign with Zach Charbonnet out

The Seattle Seahawks continue to show why they should be one of the top remaining teams for a Super Bowl title this postseason. The Seahawks dominated the San Francisco 49ers at home 41-6 in the Divisional Round on Saturday, thanks to their elite performance from their rushing offense and defense.

As a whole, the Seahawks rushed for 175 yards on 33 carries for an average of 6.1 yards per carry. The offensive star of the game was running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

The second back of the two-running back tandem for the Seahawks, Zach Charbonnet, suffered an injury shortly before halftime. Charbonnet finished the game rushing for 20 yards on five carries. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that Charbonnet has suffered a significant knee injury and that he will miss the rest of the postseason.

Velus Jones Jr. came in as the second-string back after Charbonet suffered the injury. Jones rushed for 10 yards on six carries, with his longest run being six yards.

The Seahawks could have Jones as the second back, but he and Cam Akers are both on the practice squad roster. The team could turn to some viable free agents to be the backup behind Walker for the rest of the postseason.

The first potential signing for the Seahawks is Jamaal Williams. Though he hasn’t appeared in a game this season, William brings a potential edge as a runner and a pass-catcher. He didn’t become the late-career star in the last two seasons after a breakout year in 2022, where he rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns on 262 carries with the Detroit Lions.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In the last two seasons, Williams rushed for 470 yards and two touchdowns on 154 carries. He also played for Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak when they were with the Saints last season, so there is already some familiarity with each other.

Another option is dynamic running back Ameer Abdullah. Like Williams, Abdullah wasn’t given much of a chance with the Indianapolis Colts this season. In 13 games, Abdullah has rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

What makes a potential good weapon for the Seahawks is his versatility and play-making as a pass-catcher. He caught 16 receptions for 99 yards and four first downs. While he is older, the Seahawks will only attempt to utilize Abdullah for only a few weeks, and he might get a convincing enough performance with the explosive Seahawks to receive a shot somewhere else or in Seattle.

A third and final potential running back for the Seahawks to bring in is former Cleveland Browns running back Trayveon Williams. He is one of the few mainline free agent running backs who have some experience playing this season. In four games played with the Browns, Williams rushed for 37 yards on seven carries while catching seven receptions for 55 yards.

Williams won’t have much of a speed factor to him, but he is a powerful runner who can take some hits, much like Charbonnet has been. The Seahawks can utilize Williams similarly to how they did with Charbonnet.

