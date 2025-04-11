Sam Darnold ranked among NFL players under most pressure in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks threaded the needle this offseason, getting seven years younger at quarterback, at least a little bit cheaper and securing the only potential ugprade at the position this year, either in the NFL draft or free agency.
If Sam Darnold had stayed with the Minnesota Vikings or signed with another team like the Pittsburgh Steleers, then Seattle would be out of luck and out of starting-caliber quarterbacks on their roster after having traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. Fortunately it worked out and they got their guy. Now all the Seahawks have to do is keep Darnold alive.
One analyst at Fox Sports has ranked Darnold among the top 10 players around the league who will be under the most pressure during the 2025 season. Here's Eric Williams on the Darnold dilemna.
"The Seahawks don't have the quality of playmakers that Darnold had in Minnesota, led by star WR Justin Jefferson. And he'll have a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak. Can Darnold and Kubiak replicate the success the QB had with Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings for a team that believes it can compete for the top spot in the NFC West?"
Seattle definitely doesn't have the same level of weapons that Darnold enjoyed in Minnesota, but it's not like he's going to a team bereft of talent. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a Pro Bowler who's just starting to hit his prime, Cooper Kupp is a very strong number two option and the Seahawks are expected to draft another wide receiver early, perhaps as soon as Round 1.
Kubiak will also be running a very similar scheme to the one Darnold ran last year with O'Connell, so there shouldn't be too much of a dropoff there. The real question is how well the Seahawks can protect Darnold, who's not as good at evading sacks and making plays as Geno Smith.
After striking out and quitting early on the idea in free agency, the Seahawks now have no choice but to upgrade their offensive line via the 2025 NFL draft class. Given their woeful history drafting linemen (especially at the interior three positions where they need the most help) the odds are against them getting a significant improvement for this unit personnel-wise.
It'll be up to offensive line coach John Benton to get what juice he can out of a group that finished the season ranked 31st in the league by Pro Football Focus. If he can get this group playing at even a top-20 level he will deserve a parade regardless of how the season plays out.
The biggest x-factor is of course Darnold himself, who will have to adjust to life without a top-two wide receiver and one of the best offensive playcallers in the game today. If Darnold can continue developing the Seahawks should be well setup to return to the playoffs. If not, they may look to start over at this spot in 2026.
