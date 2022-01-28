Analysis: How Did Seahawks Offensive Tackles Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 17 starts, 96.3 percent pass protection efficiency rate

Overall Season Grade: C+ (79.0)

What Went Right: Rebounding from an atrocious first half, Brown reaffirmed his status as one of the NFL's most reliable blind side protectors in the final two months of the season. In Seattle's final eight games, with center Ethan Pocic returning to the lineup as a replacement for Kyle Fuller and shoring up communication in the trenches, he yielded a grand total of 10 quarterback pressures and a single sack in pass protection. In the ground game, Brown also found his footing down the stretch as a run blocker, helping create running lanes for Rashaad Penny to erupt with nearly 700 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the final five games of the season.

What Went Wrong: After orchestrating a "hold in" during training camp and choosing not to participate in practices while he lobbied for a new contract, Brown looked like a shell of his former self during Seattle's first eight games. While he only allowed 17 pressures, he uncharacteristically surrendered six sacks against Russell Wilson and Geno Smith during that span, tied for the most among NFL tackles. Per Pro Football Focus, he also struggled to generate movement in the run game, ranking 39th out of 57 qualified tackles in that department, suggesting Father Time had finally caught up with him.

Closing Thoughts: Brown endured a bizarre 14th NFL season, appearing to be washed up in the first half and recovering to turn in a strong final eight games. Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, the veteran tackle's advancing age may limit his market. With him turning 37 in August, the Seahawks shouldn't even consider the possibility of a multi-year deal. But the player has stated publicly that he would be open to a one-year deal and considering the team's lack of a contingency plan behind him, there's a decent chance he comes back for a sixth season in Seattle.