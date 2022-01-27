Analysis: How Did Seahawks Cornerbacks Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 78 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups

Overall Season Grade: B+ (87.5)

What Went Right: After transitioning back to his natural position at right cornerback in Week 4, few corners in the NFL were better than Reed over the final three months of the season. Per Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks completed just 46.2 percent of their pass attempts - the third-lowest among qualified corners - and posted a mediocre 69.7 passer rating when targeting him in his final 12 games. He didn't allow a single touchdown during that span while registering a pair of interceptions and four pass breakups. In addition to playing the role of shutdown defender in coverage, he also set a new career-high for tackles, continuing to excel as a run defender despite his smaller 5-foot-9, 188-pound frame. Thanks to his tackling prowess, he also allowed just 114 yards after the catch, the eighth-lowest total among NFL corners.

What Went Wrong: Though he bounced back in a major way after moving back to his natural position, Reed struggled mightily on the left side in Seattle's first three games. He allowed a pair of touchdown receptions in a loss to the Vikings in Week 3 and gave up seven receptions on 10 targets to open the year. Missed tackles were also somewhat problematic for Reed at times, as PFF charged him with nine missed tackles and a 10.2 miss rate.

Closing Thoughts: Low interception numbers likely cost Reed a Pro Bowl bid, but his numbers across the board stacked up against the NFL's best. He held opposing quarterbacks to a lower completion rate than three All-Pro selections and allowed less touchdown receptions than all four of them at his position. Just turning 25 years old in November, his best days may be yet ahead of him and the Seahawks should be inclined to open up the checkbook in efforts to keep him.