Analysis: How Did Seahawks Tight Ends Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 48 receptions, 478 receiving yards, four touchdowns

Overall Season Grade: B- (81.5)

What Went Right: Bringing much-needed toughness and physicality to their passing game, according to Pro Football Focus, Everett finished ninth among tight ends with 50 or more targets averaging 5.2 yards after the catch per reception. Breaking through arm tackles and bowling over cornerbacks and safeties with regularity, he was credited with 11 missed tackles forced. The fifth-year veteran also proved himself capable of generating explosives and stretching the field in the passing game while catching seven passes of 16-plus yards, including a 41-yard catch and run versus the Steelers in Week 6. He finished the year ranked third on the team in receptions and receiving yardage behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Despite being just 240 pounds, he also exceeded expectations as a blocker, giving up just two pressures on 35 pass blocking reps and earning a respectable 63.5 run blocking grade from PFF.

What Went Wrong: Though he set career-highs in all major receiving categories, Everett produced 15 or less receiving yards in five of the 15 games he played in. He also had six games with two or fewer receptions, far too often becoming an afterthought in the passing game. Drops weren't a consistent problem looking at his season holistically, but he couldn't corral a pair of gimme touchdown receptions against the 49ers and Cardinals in the second half of the season, with the former resulting in an interception. In that same game against San Francisco, he coughed up a pair of fumbles, struggling with ball security in a close game.

Closing Thoughts: Everett will turn 28 years old in June, so he's in the midst of his prime and still has time to develop into an upper echelon tight end. As he did with the Rams in his first four seasons, he turned in several spectacular plays creating yardage in chunks after the catch. But he has been plagued by inconsistency throughout his career and while the Seahawks would love to bring him back, it will have to be at the right price considering his erratic play at times.