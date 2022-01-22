Seahawks 2021 Awards: Biggest Surprise

Ty Dane Gonzalez: As the fourth and final year on his rookie contract neared its closing moments, Penny was on the cusp of NFL irrelevancy. For an oft-injured, failed first-round draft pick at a devalued position, the future looked rather bleak. But the belief Pete Carroll and the Seahawks' coaching staff had - and still have - in the San Diego State product never wavered. After returning from a hamstring injury in Week 13, Penny started each of Seattle's final six games of the season; and in that time, he considerably reshaped the trajectory of his career. Leading the league in almost every rushing category from Weeks 14-18, including yardage (671) and touchdowns (6), the 25-year old tailback's dominant stretch was nothing short of a triumphant, storybook finish no one - other than perhaps the Seahawks and Penny themselves - could have seen coming.

Nick Lee: I was very quick to jump off the Penny bandwagon and equally as slow to climb back on it later in the year due to his non-stop injuries in his first three-plus seasons. I couldn't believe he would actually play five games in a row, let alone star in those games. But he burst onto the scene with nearly 700 rushing yards while starting Seattle's final five games, earning an NFC Player of the Week honor and ambushing defenses with four 130-plus yard rushing performances. What he accomplished in the final five weeks of the season is nothing short of spectacular and just shy of unbelievable. He was the NFL's leading rusher in Weeks 14 through 18 and arguably was the best back in the league. Who could have seen that coming?