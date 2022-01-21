Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Lineman of the Year
Following a 38-30 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks have officially transitioned into offseason mode after a disappointing 7-10 campaign.
While the franchise didn't live up to lofty expectations coming off of an NFC West title and a 12-win season in 2020, several players still starred in all three phases for Seattle. Over the next two weeks, the Seahawk Maven writing staff will be naming their selections for end of season awards, including most valuable player, most improved, assistant coach of the year, and many more.
Continuing our postseason awards, who stood out as Seattle's Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021? Our panel makes their picks:
Al Woods
Corbin Smith: While Poona Ford, Carlos Dunlap, and Rasheem Green deserve credit for strong finishes to the season, Woods stood out as an impact performer all season long plugging up the trenches and wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. After sitting out the 2020 season as a COVID-19 opt-out, he didn't miss a beat, finishing with a career-high 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three pass deflections. The 335-pound tank also contributed as a pass rusher, registering six quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and 18 pressures. Teammates were pleading for him to be selected to the Pro Bowl and while it ultimately didn't happen, he deserved the recognition as a "country strong" bully in the trenches for Seattle.
Ty Dane Gonzalez: Not only was Woods the Seahawks' best defensive lineman in 2021, he was arguably their most underrated contributor on the entire roster. Finishing fifth amongst all defensive tackles in ESPN's run stop win rate metric (42 percent), the 34-year old big man wrecked opposing offensive lines on a weekly basis. Watching him go to work for 35-45 snaps a game was one of the most entertaining aspects of Seattle's otherwise disappointing season, and retaining him this offseason should be a top priority if he's keen on continuing his career.
Colby Patnode: The signing of Woods may have been the most underrated move of the entire offseason as the veteran nose tackle was simply incredible from start to finish. He anchored the run defense, which finished second in yards per carry allowed, and ate up blockers consistently to keep linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner free to break the franchise's all-time single-season tackles record.
Rishi Rastogi: Although his contributions didn't fill out the stat sheet, Woods played a critical piece in the defense's improvement over the course of the season and he was integral in their dominance slowing down the run. His interior play as a nose tackle allowed the second level of defense, both Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, to rally in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage for tackles in bunches. Woods also played a role similar to Red Bryant in the early Legion of Boom days as a big end and was also able to garner occasional pressures on the quarterback. His influence on the defensive line cannot be overstated and he is a key free agent that the team should seek to resign.
Rasheem Green
Nick Lee: Following three largely underwhelming seasons, Green was also a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year before Rashaad Penny made that contest laughable in December. After being a popular pick to be cut heading into this season with plenty of depth around him at defensive end, Green made a statement with a career-best 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, a team-leading 15 quarterback hits, and 24 quarterback pressures. He also made a phenomenal play blocking an extra point and returning it for two points against Washington. It seems like all he needed was some time to develop and patience by the Seahawks was finally rewarded with his best season as a pro. Now, they have to decide if his performance warranted a new contract and the 24-year old could have a quality market in free agency.
