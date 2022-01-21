Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Lineman of the Year

Corbin Smith: While Poona Ford, Carlos Dunlap, and Rasheem Green deserve credit for strong finishes to the season, Woods stood out as an impact performer all season long plugging up the trenches and wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. After sitting out the 2020 season as a COVID-19 opt-out, he didn't miss a beat, finishing with a career-high 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three pass deflections. The 335-pound tank also contributed as a pass rusher, registering six quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and 18 pressures. Teammates were pleading for him to be selected to the Pro Bowl and while it ultimately didn't happen, he deserved the recognition as a "country strong" bully in the trenches for Seattle.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Not only was Woods the Seahawks' best defensive lineman in 2021, he was arguably their most underrated contributor on the entire roster. Finishing fifth amongst all defensive tackles in ESPN's run stop win rate metric (42 percent), the 34-year old big man wrecked opposing offensive lines on a weekly basis. Watching him go to work for 35-45 snaps a game was one of the most entertaining aspects of Seattle's otherwise disappointing season, and retaining him this offseason should be a top priority if he's keen on continuing his career.

Colby Patnode: The signing of Woods may have been the most underrated move of the entire offseason as the veteran nose tackle was simply incredible from start to finish. He anchored the run defense, which finished second in yards per carry allowed, and ate up blockers consistently to keep linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner free to break the franchise's all-time single-season tackles record.

Rishi Rastogi: Although his contributions didn't fill out the stat sheet, Woods played a critical piece in the defense's improvement over the course of the season and he was integral in their dominance slowing down the run. His interior play as a nose tackle allowed the second level of defense, both Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, to rally in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage for tackles in bunches. Woods also played a role similar to Red Bryant in the early Legion of Boom days as a big end and was also able to garner occasional pressures on the quarterback. His influence on the defensive line cannot be overstated and he is a key free agent that the team should seek to resign.