Seahawks 2021 Awards: Offensive Lineman of the Year

Ty Dane Gonzalez: There were plenty of ups and downs for Brown and the rest of Seattle's offensive line in 2021. The 14-year veteran appeared to have suffered a serious case of regression over the first 10 weeks of the season, credited with allowing 22 pressures and seven sacks during that stretch. But as Ethan Pocic, who reclaimed his starting job at center in Week 8, grew more comfortable, the communication across the line improved and Brown thrived. From Week 11 onward, he surrendered a modest nine pressures and a lone sack of quarterback Russell Wilson. The Seahawks can work with that, and if the 36-year old is not ready to call it a career this offseason, general manager John Schneider and crew must do what they can to retain him.

Nick Lee: Did Brown have a down year by his standards? Yes, absolutely, and the player himself admitted as such during a press conference in the middle of the season. However, he set the bar pretty high and no other Seahawks lineman exceeded it. Once Pocic returned to the lineup and communication improved in the trenches, the veteran found his groove and was a force in pass protection as well as the run game down the stretch. He was also one of just five players, and the only offensive lineman at that, to play all 17 games for Seattle. Interesting decision coming up for Seahawks whether or not to re-sign him.

Colby Patnode: After a mediocre - at best - start to 2021 in which he gave up a bunch of sacks in the first eight games, Brown cranked up the afterburners following a loss to the Packers in Week 10 and was simply sensational down the stretch. He only gave up one sack in the last nine games, looking more like his typical Pro Bowl-caliber self protecting Russell Wilson. Brown is a free agent and should be of high priority for John Schneider this spring as the anchor to an offensive line that finally found its groove in Shane Waldron's scheme in the final month of play.