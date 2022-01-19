Seahawks 2021 Awards: Comeback Player of the Year

Nick Lee: Many had left Penny for dead in Seattle after missing more than 25 games in his first three and a half seasons due to a litany of injuries. Just when his Seahawks career was coming to an unceremonious end and he couldn't possibly discard the bust label attached to him, he caught fire in magnificent fashion down the stretch, averaging 134 rushing yards over the final five games of the year and twice eclipsing 170 yards in a game. He finished the year as Seattle's leading rusher despite having just 78 yards to his name heading into Week 14. That's simply remarkable and now, the Seahawks have to find a way to keep the explosive runner after he looked like the best running back in the NFL for the final month.

Colby Patnode: This award feels like a two-horse race between Penny and Darrell Taylor. While Taylor was pretty solid all year and finished with 6.5 sacks to rank among Seattle's team leaders, the final five games turned in by Penny were record-breaking and historic. There never should have been a question about his talent, but Penny has gone from an afterthought to a "must keep" after he racked up over 700 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the final six games, won an NFC Player of the Week award, and led the team in rushing despite having less than 80 yards in the first 13 weeks of the year. Bouncing back from countless injuries, he was the engine that drove Seattle's offense winning four of its last six.

Rishi Rastogi: This was arguably one of the easiest award picks this year given the absolute tear Penny ended the last five games of the season on. Entering the season, hope was lost for Penny’s chances of success with the team given his long injury history. The Seahawks had also declined his fifth-year option, putting his future in doubt. After a lackluster preseason, Penny was buried on the depth chart behind lead back Chris Carson, veteran Alex Collins, and second-year back Deejay Dallas. However, after a string of injuries to starters, Penny stepped into the lead role and broke out in superb fashion. After entering the starting role, Penny averaged over 6.4 yards per carry, a league-high in that time span. Penny also tied Jonathan Taylor for the most runs of 25-plus yards in the league on over 200 less carries.