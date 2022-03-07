Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: NFC West

NFL free agency begins on March 14 and the Seahawks are expected to be among the most active shoppers. Before then, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode are each picking one free agent per team who they feel best fits Seattle's needs this offseason. Up next: the NFC West.

With the Rams crowned NFL champions following their 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it's time to look ahead at the offseason to come. Beginning March 14, teams will be able to negotiate contracts with the free agent class of 2022, and the Seahawks—fresh off a disappointing 7-10 campaign—are expected to be among the most active clubs.

As the new league year inches closer, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode have each been picking one free agent per team who they feel fits Seattle the best. Wrapping up this exercise is the Seahawks' own division: the NFC West.

Los Angeles Rams Ty Dane Gonzalez: EDGE Von Miller The Seahawks' recent defensive changes and the needs that derive from them could not be tailored more perfectly to an impending free agent than Miller. He's the ideal rush-oriented outside linebacker Seattle requires for its Vic Fangio-influenced 3-4 scheme—something Miller has a wealth of experience playing in. General manager John Schneider and company will have to pony up for the two-time Super Bowl champion's services, and his market is expected to be fairly crowded. But this is the kind of game-altering pass rusher new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt has alluded to desiring in recent media appearances. Needless to say, the outlook for Seattle's defense would change significantly with Miller in tow. Colby Patnode: EDGE Von Miller The Rams can’t retain everybody, can they? Surely they’d like to keep Miller in tow, but if he does hit the open market, the Seahawks should aggressively pursue him. He has plenty of experience in a Vic Fangio-inspired scheme and he's still incredibly productive at 33 years old. He earned a stellar 88.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and recorded a 9.5 sacks between the Rams and Broncos in 2021. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer who is still a great player and has familiarity in a newer scheme. What am I missing here? Is he going to be expensive? Yes. But can the Seahawks afford to pay him what he’s worth? Absolutely yes. Sometimes you have to spend money to reel in top-of-the-line production. For years, the Seahawks have bought at Costco in an attempt to patch together their pass rush. Perhaps Miller is the guy who can end the cycle of bargain bin pass rushers and finally bring legitimate star power to Seattle’s edge. Arizona Cardinals Gonzalez: TE Zach Ertz Considering the Seahawks were near the bottom of the league in terms of tight end usage last season, it's hard to gauge how they'll attack the position with Gerald Everett and Will Dissly heading towards free agency. But if they decide to invest a decent chunk of change there—and want to start anew once more—Ertz is an interesting fit. Seattle reportedly checked in on the veteran tight end's availability when he was still with Philadelphia last offseason, and Schneider is known to circle back around on certain players. Something to keep an eye on: this is a highly saturated free agent market for tight ends, and the prospect pool for April's draft is rich with talent as well. As a result, a player like Ertz could see his dollar figure come in at a fairly team-friendly rate. Patnode: EDGE Chandler Jones There may not be a more desired addition in Seahawks fandom than Chandler Jones, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only is Jones a good player, but he owns the Seahawks' offensive line, so snagging him for your own defense while simultaneously weakening a division rival is a nice bonus. But I feel the need to caution 12s about Jones who, while coming off a 10.5-sack season, wasn’t nearly as impactful as you’d think. After racking up five sacks in Week 1, Jones managed just 5.5 sacks in his last 13 games—3.0 of which came at the Seahawks' expense. Frankly, 2.5 sacks in 11 games isn’t anything special, and Jones, 32, hasn’t been dominant for two years. That said, I still believe he’s good enough for the Seahawks to pursue. He should probably get $10-12 million APY if we're going off his past two seasons, but it's likely he winds up yielding more. At that point, I might be better served shifting my attention to Miller and/or Haason Reddick. San Francisco 49ers Gonzalez: RB Raheem Mostert Mostert has spent most of the last two years off the field than on it, and his latest ailment—described as "chipped knee cartilage" by 49ers general manager John Lynch—is worrisome, especially at the position he plays. Therefore, it's likely he'll have to play the long game to find his next landing spot this offseason; and when he does, odds are it won't be for a noteworthy payday. Wherever he goes, Mostert will be tasked with proving he can stay healthy and still perform at a high level. Pre-injury, he exhibited home-run hitting ability with a knack for making magic on the outside. The Seahawks can afford to take such a flyer and, at the very least, they might be rewarded with a solid change-of-pace 'back who can get after it a little in pass protection.

Patnode: RB Raheem Mostert

There really aren’t many fits between Seattle and San Francisco. Laken Tomlinson is a good guard option but not as athletic as you’d like in a zone-heavy scheme. D.J. Jones plays with similar leverage and tenacity as Poona Ford, but lacks the ideal size to handle the nose. Cornerbacks like K’Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson are solid backup options, but neither are obvious starters over the secondary the Seahawks hope to bring back in 2022. Mostert is a fine running back with big-time breakaway speed and has some chops in the passing game. However, his inability to stay on the field has doomed his chances of a true breakout. He’s missed a total of 24 games the past two years and he’s never collected more than 151 touches in a single season. He’s on the older side as well, turning 30 years old next month. At best, Mostert is getting a two-year deal with minimal guarantees.

