Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Corbin Smith

Despite the rest of the sports world shutting down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL will resume business as usual with the start of a new league year and free agency opening on March 16.

With close to $40 million in cap space and 19 unrestricted free agents ready to hit the market, how aggressive will general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks be in coming weeks?

Check this page often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the madness kicks off at noon Eastern time on March 16.

March 16

9:05 AM: Per Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Seahawks have expressed interest in veteran defensive back Damarious Randall, who has starting experience at outside cornerback, slot cornerback, and free safety. With Quandre Diggs already cemented as the starter at free safety, Seattle's apparent interest looks to be at the slot cornerback position, where the organization hopes to find quality competition to push Ugo Amadi.

9:32 AM: Multiple sources indicated the Seahawks have reached out to receiver Phillip Dorsett's camp with interest in signing him. The former first-round pick out of Miami has had modest production in five NFL seasons, but he did catch a career-high five touchdowns for New England in 2019 and would be a solid third option behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off this week. Which offensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith

by

mikeymo46425

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 9 Defensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off this week. Which defensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith

The NFL Draft will remain on April 23-25, but all public events associated have been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Corbin Smith

5 Guidelines for Seahawks GM John Schneider as Free Agency Opens

Free agency will go on as scheduled in the NFL. With the legal tampering period beginning Monday, here are five rules that Seahawks general manager John Schneider should consider this time around.

Colby Patnode

How Ratified NFL CBA Impacts Seahawks

Though the vote came down to the wire, NFL players voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. How will this new deal effect the Seahawks in 2020 and beyond?

Corbin Smith

Analysis: 5 Worst Seahawks Free Agent Signings in John Schneider Era

While John Schneider has had the dice roll in his favor more times than not, he's made some dreadful decisions in free agency. Which contracts have been his worst in Seattle?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Tyler Lockett

After producing career-highs in 2018, the Seahawks were expecting Tyler Lockett to assume a larger role within their offensive scheme replacing Doug Baldwin and he managed to do just that with another sensational season.

Thomas Hall10

Griffins Among Seahawks: The Story Continues For Seattle’s Iconic Twins

Now preparing for their third season together in Seattle, things have settled down for the Griffins, putting them in a great situation for prolonged success moving into 2020.

aryannaprasad

Analysis: 5 Best Seahawks Free Agent Signings of John Schneider Era

Seattle has rarely busted out the checkbook and spent big bucks in free agency, but general manager John Schneider has made some thrifty signings over the years that propelled the team to multiple playoff appearances.

Corbin Smith

Could CB Xavier Rhodes Land with Seahawks?

Former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin once attempted to recruit Xavier Rhodes to Seattle during the 2018 Pro Bowl. Could Rhodes follow the ex-Seattle star's advice and head to the Pacific Northwest?

Landon Buford