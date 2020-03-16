Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Despite the rest of the sports world shutting down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL will resume business as usual with the start of a new league year and free agency opening on March 16.

With close to $40 million in cap space and 19 unrestricted free agents ready to hit the market, how aggressive will general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks be in coming weeks?

Check this page often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the madness kicks off at noon Eastern time on March 16.

March 16

9:05 AM: Per Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Seahawks have expressed interest in veteran defensive back Damarious Randall, who has starting experience at outside cornerback, slot cornerback, and free safety. With Quandre Diggs already cemented as the starter at free safety, Seattle's apparent interest looks to be at the slot cornerback position, where the organization hopes to find quality competition to push Ugo Amadi.

9:32 AM: Multiple sources indicated the Seahawks have reached out to receiver Phillip Dorsett's camp with interest in signing him. The former first-round pick out of Miami has had modest production in five NFL seasons, but he did catch a career-high five touchdowns for New England in 2019 and would be a solid third option behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.