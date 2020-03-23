Report: Seahawks Acquire CB Quinton Dunbar From Redskins

As the Seahawks await word on Jadeveon Clowney's final decision, the organization has finally made a big offseason splash to improve their secondary.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Seattle will ship a 2020 fifth-round pick to Washington for cornerback Quinton Dunbar. A team source confirmed the trade to the Seahawk Maven.

Dunbar, 27, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and opened his career playing receiver, where he had starred at Florida. By training camp, the Redskins had moved him to cornerback after watching him press gunners on punt returns and he spent a brief time on the team's practice squad.

For most of his five NFL seasons, Dunbar has served a reserve role and primarily saw the field on special teams. However, he saw a dramatic uptick in playing time with 11 starts for Washington last season, intercepting a career-high four passes before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Despite missing the final five games, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound Dunbar earned an elite 87.6 grade from Pro Football Focus last season, second behind only Richard Sherman. Along with missing just three tackles, he limited opposing quarterbacks to a 60 percent completion rate and a 68.4 passer rating when targeted in coverage.

In 58 career games, Dunbar has registered 150 tackles, nine interceptions, 35 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Back in February, Dunbar reportedly demanded to be traded or released by the Redskins after the franchise failed to continue contract talks under a new regime. He has one year left on his current contract and is set to earn $3.5 million.

Aside from the hamstring injury that ended his 2019 season, Dunbar has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons. He only played in seven games before landing on injured reserve with a leg injury in 2018, which played a factor in Washington's unwillingness to extend him.

By trading for Dunbar, Seattle has officially put third-year cornerback Tre Flowers on notice after he struggled throughout the postseason in January. The two will likely battle against one another for the starting role opposite of Shaquill Griffin in what should be one of the most exciting competitions in training camp.

If Dunbar comes in and wins the job, the Seahawks may be open to an extension for both him and Griffin, solidifying the secondary for years to come.