Seahawks Place Original Round Tender on WR David Moore

The first domino has officially dropped in free agency for the Seahawks.

Retaining one of their top receivers, Seattle has placed an original round tender on restricted free agent David Moore. Mike Dugar of the Athletic originally reported the qualifying offer.

Under the terms of the tender, Moore will earn $2.133 million in 2020. Another team can make a contract offer, but the Seahawks will have the opportunity to match any deal and would receive a seventh-round pick from the signing team as compensation if they choose to let him walk.

Moore, 25, entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of tiny East Central University in Oklahoma. The former Division II star only dressed for one game as a rookie, earning a promotion from the practice squad in December 2017.

But after a second full offseason, Moore became one of Russell Wilson's most trusted targets in 2018. Though his production fizzled out late in the year, he finished his sophomore campaign with 26 receptions for 445 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Expected to take another step forward in his development last season, a fractured humerus bone cost Moore the first two games of the regular season. Upon his return, he continued to struggle with consistency and failed to replicate his numbers from the year prior, finishing with 17 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Moore did finish the season on a strong note, however, catching two passes for 57 yards in a wild card win over the Eagles in January.

Unless another team signs him and Seattle chooses not to match, Moore should once again be in position to compete for the No. 3 receiver role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the final year of his rookie contract.