SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Place Original Round Tender on WR David Moore

Corbin Smith

The first domino has officially dropped in free agency for the Seahawks.

Retaining one of their top receivers, Seattle has placed an original round tender on restricted free agent David Moore. Mike Dugar of the Athletic originally reported the qualifying offer.

Under the terms of the tender, Moore will earn $2.133 million in 2020. Another team can make a contract offer, but the Seahawks will have the opportunity to match any deal and would receive a seventh-round pick from the signing team as compensation if they choose to let him walk.

Moore, 25, entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of tiny East Central University in Oklahoma. The former Division II star only dressed for one game as a rookie, earning a promotion from the practice squad in December 2017.

But after a second full offseason, Moore became one of Russell Wilson's most trusted targets in 2018. Though his production fizzled out late in the year, he finished his sophomore campaign with 26 receptions for 445 yards and scored five touchdowns.

Expected to take another step forward in his development last season, a fractured humerus bone cost Moore the first two games of the regular season. Upon his return, he continued to struggle with consistency and failed to replicate his numbers from the year prior, finishing with 17 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

Moore did finish the season on a strong note, however, catching two passes for 57 yards in a wild card win over the Eagles in January.

Unless another team signs him and Seattle chooses not to match, Moore should once again be in position to compete for the No. 3 receiver role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the final year of his rookie contract.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off this week. Which offensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith

by

mikeymo46425

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Offers Uplifting Message to Seattle Community

Though the NFL will continue business as normal with the start of free agency this week, Seattle has been the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. With locals struggling to cope, the ever-positive Carroll offered up a message of hope.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Check back often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the 2020 NFL league year kicks off on March 16.

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 9 Defensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off this week. Which defensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith

The NFL Draft will remain on April 23-25, but all public events associated have been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Corbin Smith

5 Guidelines for Seahawks GM John Schneider as Free Agency Opens

Free agency will go on as scheduled in the NFL. With the legal tampering period beginning Monday, here are five rules that Seahawks general manager John Schneider should consider this time around.

Colby Patnode

How Ratified NFL CBA Impacts Seahawks

Though the vote came down to the wire, NFL players voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. How will this new deal effect the Seahawks in 2020 and beyond?

Corbin Smith

Analysis: 5 Worst Seahawks Free Agent Signings in John Schneider Era

While John Schneider has had the dice roll in his favor more times than not, he's made some dreadful decisions in free agency. Which contracts have been his worst in Seattle?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Tyler Lockett

After producing career-highs in 2018, the Seahawks were expecting Tyler Lockett to assume a larger role within their offensive scheme replacing Doug Baldwin and he managed to do just that with another sensational season.

Thomas Hall10

Griffins Among Seahawks: The Story Continues For Seattle’s Iconic Twins

Now preparing for their third season together in Seattle, things have settled down for the Griffins, putting them in a great situation for prolonged success moving into 2020.

aryannaprasad