Former Seahawk George Fant Signs Multi-Year Deal with Jets

Corbin Smith

Two months after telling reporters he believed he was a starting left tackle in the NFL, George Fant will now have a shot at proving himself right.

Per multiple sources, Fant intends to leave the Seahawks to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the New York Jets. He will receive $13.7 million guaranteed as part of the lucrative contract.

Breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2016, Fant had never played offensive line at any level. Still, he managed to find his way into Seattle's starting lineup as a rookie and looked to be a long-term option at left tackle heading into his second season.

But during the preseason, Fant's leg got caught under a pile at the line of scrimmage and he suffered a torn ACL, leading to season-ending surgery. Eventually, Seattle traded for Duane Brown before the deadline and extended his contract in August 2018.

With Brown cemented as the starter at left tackle, Fant carved out a niche as a pseudo tight end for Seattle. Though he only started five games over the past two seasons, he performed well at both tackle positions and played over 800 offensive snaps to gain valuable experience.

Impressed by his showings as a spot starter, the Jets plan for Fant to take over as the team's new starting left tackle protecting Sam Darnold's blind side in 2020. Thanks to his departure and the possibility of Germain Ifedi also leaving in free agency, the Seahawks may have to look at other free agent options or the draft for a new right tackle.

