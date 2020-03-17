SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Luke Willson Reportedly Returning to Seahawks

Corbin Smith

Only a few weeks after general manager John Schneider expressed interest in bringing him back, Luke Willson looks to be returning to the Seahawks for a seventh season.

Though he left some fans confused due to a differing color for a bird emoji, the 30-year old Willson tweeted about his impending return to Seattle. The team has yet to confirm a signing.

Widely revered by the fan base for bringing "Techno Thursday" to the VMAC and his eccentric personality, Willson originally broke into the league as a fifth-round pick with the Seahawks in 2013. He immediately contributed as a rookie, posting 20 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown for the eventual Super Bowl winners.

Over the next four seasons, Willson appeared in 56 games with 30 starts, snagging 69 receptions for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 255-pound tight end also proved valuable as a run blocker for Seattle, helping open up holes for Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Rawls, and other backs.

Following the 2017 season, Willson left to sign with the Lions, but he eventually re-signed with the Seahawks last September after the team traded Nick Vannett for a fifth-round pick. Though he dealt with multiple injuries upon his return, he dressed for eight games, recording eight catches for 79 yards.

Speaking with reporters after a season-ending loss to the Packers in January, Willson remained hopeful the Seahawks would want him back for another playoff run, saying "hopefully my old self can be part of it."

After signing Greg Olsen in February and placing a second-round tender on Jacob Hollister, there's no guarantee Willson will be on the Seahawks roster in Week 1. He will likely be competing for a fourth tight end spot made available by the departure of George Fant, who signed with the Jets on Monday.

But if he does stick around, Willson will provide an excellent insurance option behind Will Dissly and Olsen, who have each battled injuries over the past few seasons. And most importantly, he will remain a vital veteran presence in Seattle's locker room.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Facing Sinking Odds for Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney

As other top pass rushers receive franchise tags and lucrative multi-year contracts, the price to retain Clowney only continues to rise, diminishing Seattle's chances of keeping him for 2020 and beyond.

Corbin Smith

by

drewdawg11

Seahawks Tender Joey Hunt, Branden Jackson

Capping off a busy first day of free agency, Seattle placed tenders on restricted free agents Joey Hunt and Branden Jackson, likely keeping them with the team in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Lock Up Jarran Reed with Two-Year Deal

Coming off a tough season hindered by a suspension, Reed will look to rediscover his dominant 2018 form and rebuild value for another run at free agency in 2022.

Corbin Smith

Former Seahawk George Fant Signs Multi-Year Deal with Jets

After playing four seasons in Seattle, Fant couldn't pass up on the opportunity to start at left tackle and will head to New York on a three-year deal.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister Receives Second-Round Tender

After finishing third on the Seahawks in receiving yards last year, the team wasn't about to let Hollister walk as a free agent and will pay him north of $3 million for 2020.

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off this week. Which offensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith

by

mikeymo46425

Seahawks Place Original Round Tender on WR David Moore

Seattle has been quiet during the first day of free agency, but the organization did make a move to retain one of its own players by placing a tender on Moore, who is a restricted free agent.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Offers Uplifting Message to Seattle Community

Though the NFL will continue business as normal with the start of free agency this week, Seattle has been the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. With locals struggling to cope, the ever-positive Carroll offered up a message of hope.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Check back often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the 2020 NFL league year kicks off on March 16.

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Final Predictions for Seahawks 9 Defensive Free Agents

Free agency in the NFL kicks off this week. Which defensive unrestricted free agents will be back in Seattle next season and which ones will depart?

Corbin Smith