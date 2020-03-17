Luke Willson Reportedly Returning to Seahawks

Only a few weeks after general manager John Schneider expressed interest in bringing him back, Luke Willson looks to be returning to the Seahawks for a seventh season.

Though he left some fans confused due to a differing color for a bird emoji, the 30-year old Willson tweeted about his impending return to Seattle. The team has yet to confirm a signing.

Widely revered by the fan base for bringing "Techno Thursday" to the VMAC and his eccentric personality, Willson originally broke into the league as a fifth-round pick with the Seahawks in 2013. He immediately contributed as a rookie, posting 20 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown for the eventual Super Bowl winners.

Over the next four seasons, Willson appeared in 56 games with 30 starts, snagging 69 receptions for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 255-pound tight end also proved valuable as a run blocker for Seattle, helping open up holes for Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Rawls, and other backs.

Following the 2017 season, Willson left to sign with the Lions, but he eventually re-signed with the Seahawks last September after the team traded Nick Vannett for a fifth-round pick. Though he dealt with multiple injuries upon his return, he dressed for eight games, recording eight catches for 79 yards.

Speaking with reporters after a season-ending loss to the Packers in January, Willson remained hopeful the Seahawks would want him back for another playoff run, saying "hopefully my old self can be part of it."

After signing Greg Olsen in February and placing a second-round tender on Jacob Hollister, there's no guarantee Willson will be on the Seahawks roster in Week 1. He will likely be competing for a fourth tight end spot made available by the departure of George Fant, who signed with the Jets on Monday.

But if he does stick around, Willson will provide an excellent insurance option behind Will Dissly and Olsen, who have each battled injuries over the past few seasons. And most importantly, he will remain a vital veteran presence in Seattle's locker room.