Versatile OL B.J. Finney Signs Two-Year Deal with Seahawks

Making their first move to address the offensive line this offseason, the Seahawks have officially agreed to terms with former Steelers reserve B.J. Finney.

As reported first by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Finney will sign a two-year deal worth $8 million to join Seattle. Guaranteed money has yet to be revealed.

The 28-year old Finney signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2015. After spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad, he served as a valuable reserve the past four seasons, seeing action at center, both guard spots, and tight end.

Receiving 13 starts in 59 games, Finney has received favorable grades from Pro Football Focus in three of those four seasons. Back in 2016, he earned a respectable 72.8 grade while logging 301 offensive snaps, while he was given a strong 71.5 grade in 2018 in 165 offensive snaps.

Per Pro Football Focus's advanced stats, Finney has only given up two sacks in pass protection on over 1,000 offensive snaps in a reserve role since entering the league, proving himself deserving of an extended starting opportunity elsewhere.

Given his limited overall playing time, it's unclear how the Seahawks plan to use Finney. But his versatility creates a lot of options for the front office to consider moving forward with offseason plans.

With Mike Iupati testing free agency, Seattle could turn to Finney as its new starting left guard next season. There's also the possibility his arrival plus the decision to tender restricted free agent Joey Hunt could make starting center Justin Britt expendable, saving the team $8.5 million in cap room if he is released.

Regardless of where the team chooses to play him, after dwelling behind Maurkice Pouncey, Ramon Foster, and David Decastro for the last four seasons, Finney should have an excellent opportunity to be a starter for the first time in his career with the Seahawks.

