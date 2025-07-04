NFL free agency: Potential 'bargain-bin' addition still out there for Seahawks
Earlier this week, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report listed about a half-dozen available free agents that could still help teams, and at what should be a good price.
Perhaps the most intriguing is 2020 first-round tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. The former University of Alabama blocker was the 10th overall pick. He played and started a combined 45 regular-season games in his first three NFL years, as well as two playoff contests as a rookie. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option in May of 2023.
The last two seasons have been a different story. He’s been limited to a combined 13 contests due to injuries. Hence a decision when it comes to NFL 2025.
“The report can be taken in one of two ways,” added Sobleski. “Either Willis is genuine about getting healthy and trying to do what's best for his career, or he hasn't received the level of interest that's been expected at the onset of free agency. If it's the latter, an organization can still swoop in and get him on the roster. Even if Wills does miss a large portion of the 2025 campaign, he can be in the building, learning a new system, getting used to a different organization and readying himself once he's cleared medically.
“Furthermore,” said Sobleski, “a franchise with a need at left tackle can get him in the building on a potential two-year deal to help its depth while continuing his development. Left tackles aren't readily available at this time of year. Signing Wills would be a perfect example of buying low.”
Yes, there’s a lot of talk about left tackle. When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks, they appear to be in good hands with Charles Cross. On the right side, where Wills lined up with the Crimson Tide, Abraham Lucas has had his own share of injury issues. He’s also missed 21 contests the past two seasons.
Adding Wills may be a low-risk move that could pay off down the road for general manager John Schneider and a Seattle team that struggled up front this past season.
