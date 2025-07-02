Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe hilariously struggles with reaction drill
The Seattle Seahawks offense will look wildly different in 2025 with Sam Darnold taking over for Geno Smith at quarterback. Darnold had plenty of success in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, but there are still concerns. That’s why Seattle not only has a way out of Darnold’s deal in 2026, but they also used a third-round pick on Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.
One of the more intriguing prospects in the class, Milroe has the tools to be a dangerous runner right away. As for his passing and decision-making, scouts agree that he needs time to develop.
The jury is out on whether he can become a franchise quarterback, but what we do know for sure is that Milroe isn’t going to win anyone over with the flag reaction test.
In a video released by the Seahawks’ social media account, Milroe hilariously struggles to catch just three of the dropped flags. He then realized that he didn’t have to hold onto the ones he caught, which helped in Round 2, but not by much.
Milroe caught five during his second run, which was improvement. Still, he seemed to make matters worse by how much effort he put into dropping the flags he already caught.
This drill is used to work on hand-eye coordination and decision-making, which might lead to criticism for Milroe. That said, he’s far from the only player to struggle with the drill, but at least he seemed to be having plenty of fun with it.
