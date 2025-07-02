Early benching could be in store for Seahawks legend Russell Wilson
Legendary Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has started all 199 NFL games he's suited up for, but that could change soon.
Wilson, 36, is gearing up for his 14th NFL season and first with the New York Giants. The Giants, of course, are in the midst of a seemingly never-ending rebuild, and only brought in Wilson as a short-term bridge option. If the season goes awry, as it likely will with such a poor overall roster, Wilson's starting job could be in jeopardy.
According to Aidin Ebrahimi of Rotoballer, Wilson is among the starting quarterbacks most at risk of being benched this season.
"Giants country, let's...try? Wilson went 6-1 in his first seven games with the Steelers last year and had a 103.9 passer rating, but it all fell off a cliff after that, as they lost each of their next five games, ending their season with an unremarkable playoff exit once again," Ebrahimi wrote. "Despite the disappointing finish, Wilson still earned a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the New York Giants and is expected to be their starter. ...
"In the last three seasons, Wilson has gone 17-24 with a 92.2 passer rating. Wilson is a future Hall of Famer, but those numbers are very average, and being average isn't a good thing in today's NFL. All three options could help the team achieve a higher pick in the draft, and the team will almost certainly start the tank engine once Wilson proves to be nothing more than a stopgap."
Wilson has shown over the past few years that he's sadly not the same quarterback who earned nine Pro Bowl selections in 10 seasons in Seattle. While he's still serviceable, he isn't going to will a team to victories like before.
It would not be a shock at all to see the Giants bench Wilson at some point this season, especially with a first-round rookie in Dart waiting on the sideline.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Insider predicts whether 2 Seahawks legends will make it another year
Seattle Seahawks linebacker room ranked in bottom 10 in NFL by PFF
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares excitement for Grey Zabel
Analyst says Seahawks could be aggressive sellers at trade deadline