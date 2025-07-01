Raiders could be forced to sit former Seahawk Geno Smith down in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks have been criticized for moving on from Geno Smith this offseason. After five years with the franchise, and three as the starter, Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he's been reunited with head coach Pete Carroll.
Smith, who has had a roller-coaster of a career, cashed in as soon as he landed in Vegas, signing a two-year, $75 million contract extension. That should cement him as the starter throughout the next couple of years, but one analyst isn't so sure that's the case.
MORE: Fantasy football managers should take stock of Seahawks RB, insider says
Rotoballer's Aidin Ebrahimi named six quarterbacks who could be benched during the 2025 season, and Smith made the list. While he admits the Raiders are high on Smith, Ebrahimi says his stats put him in the "average" category, which could lead to them putting in the younger Aidan O'Connell.
"This will likely be a run-heavy team with Ashton Jeanty, so if Smith struggles early on, he could be replaced by O'Connell. And don't let Smith's new contract fool you either. Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders in 2023, but was benched for O'Connell in Week 9. It won't be surprising if something similar happened to Smith." -- Ebrahimi
While such a move would absolve Seattle from criticism for trading Smith, they're not in the clear, either. Smith's replacement, Sam Darnold, was also on the short list of players who could be benched. Of course, that's why the Seahawks have an out in his deal in 2026, so they at least know it's a risk.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Insider predicts whether 2 Seahawks legends will make it another year
Seattle Seahawks linebacker room ranked in bottom 10 in NFL by PFF
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares excitement for Grey Zabel
Analyst says Seahawks could be aggressive sellers at trade deadline