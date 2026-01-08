What we learned from Seahawks' 2025 regular season snap counts

The Seattle Seahawks, like all NFL teams, have dealt with injuries throughout the 2025 season that threatened to derail their run at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Seattle was particularly injured on defense for much of the season, but it managed to push through and finish with one of the league's best defenses. It was an impressive battle through adversity for the team, getting to a bye week in the first round of the playoffs.

Many unsung heroes emerged as a result. The starting lineup has shifted from what it was at the start of the season, and many of those players are continuing to get meaningful snaps even as the previous starter gets back from injury.

The Seahawks' snap counts for the season tell a story. Here's what you should take away from the final regular season totals.

Offensive line was significantly healthier than in 2024

Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas played the most snaps of any offensive player on the team (1,061). He had played just 13 combined games the previous two seasons while dealing with a lingering knee issue.

That stability was massive. Rookie left guard Grey Zabel (1,051 snaps) was second on the team, and even though right guard Anthony Bradford has been heavily criticized, he's been on the field the third-most of any offensive player (1,038).

The only notable injuries up front were left tackle Charles Cross missing the last three games of the regular season and center Jalen Sundell missing four games — an area the Seahawks had an excellent contingency plan at with Olu Oluwatimi.

RBs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet maintain their split

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Walker outsnapped Charbonnet by a decent margin in 2023. Charbonnet was on the field more last season due to Walker's injuries, which held him out six games.

Charbonnet (490 offensive snaps in 2025) has missed one game this season and Walker (498) has played in all 17. Their snap counts have never been more similar in three seasons of the Seahawks employing their current running back tandem.

That directly translated to success for Seattle. Walker posted the second 1,000-yard rushing season of his career and Charbonnet posted a career-high 730 yards and 12 touchdowns. They combined for 2,183 scrimmage yards, which accounted for 36.5% of the Seahawks' total yards.

The team has a tough decision to make this offseason on Walker, who is set to become a free agent. But it's hard to argue the Seahawks would be better off without both rushers.

Former UDFAs become defensive stars

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates after retrieving a fumble during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Former 2024 fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight entered training camp as the assumed starter next to Ernest Jones IV. Safeties Julian Love, Coby Bryant and rookie second-rounder Nick Emmanwori were expected to make up the majority of snaps at those positions.

Those expectations were way off.

Drake Thomas, a 2023 undrafted free agent who had played just 41 career defensive snaps, ended up starting 14 games at linebacker and was a Pro Bowl snub after a stellar season. Safety Ty Okada, also a 2023 UDFA, came into the season with 33 career snaps and now head coach Mike Macdonald can't keep him off the field.

Emmanwori moved to a hybrid nickel-linebacker role, Love missed nine games due to injury and Bryant has missed three games. Thomas finished eighth on the team in snaps (763) and Okada came in at ninth (742) as a result.

Okada totaled 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six pass deflections while emerging as one of the team's best tacklers. Thomas finished with 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception and eight pass deflections.

Both could be cornerstones of the defense for seasons to come.

DTs Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II define reliability

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Williams, who earned a Pro Bowl nod, finished fifth in defense snaps (812), while Murphy was sixth (786). They emerged as arguably the best interior defensive line duo in the NFL, and the Seahawks desperately needed that to bolster the run defense.

Although the individual stats are impressive, the results of their impact is even better. The Seahawks allowed the third-least total rushing yards (1,563) and ranked first in yards per carry allowed (3.7). That's largely due to the work of Williams and Murphy, and they both played and started all 17 games.

