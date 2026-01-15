Details revealed for Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross' massive new contract

The Seattle Seahawks knew this offseason was going to be tough regarding the salary cap. General manager John Schneider and the rest of the front office were preparing for ways to address several star players up for contract extensions and others set to be free agents.

On January 7th, the Seahawks and star left tackle Charles Cross agreed to a four-year; $104.4 million extension. This was a big win for both sides as Cross is able to stay in the city he loves while the Seahawks keep the best left tackle they’ve had since Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones.

What makes this deal even better for the Seahawks is the amount of salary cap space it has for the first few years, especially heading into this offseason. Cross’ guaranteed salary is $3.06 million and will have a total cap hit of $10.88 million for the 2026 season. That’s only 3.58% of the projected league cap hit for the Seahawks.

This gives the Seahawks room to make other big moves, including extensions and more big free agents. Wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Josh Jobe, safety Coby Bryant, and cornerback Riq Woolen are all set to be unrestricted free agents. Woolen’s market value per year is $15.6 million, Shaheed’s market value is at $14.8 million, and Walker’s value is $8.3 million, according to Spotrac.

Seattle could lose two full-time starters in the secondary, their starting running back, their return specialist, and their starting center, Jalen Sundell, if they make some moves with them. The Seahawks could do some moving around likere-sign safety Ty Okada as a full-time starter and let Bryant walk, and go for a starting cornerback and center in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks could also spend big in the offseason with free agents from other teams. Seattle was a surprise team by signing wide receiver Cooper Kupp and 2025 Pro-Bowl outside linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence. The Seahawks currently have the eighth-most salary cap space heading into the 2026 season at $70.638 million, according to Spotrac.​

Players like defensive end Trey Hendrickson (Bengals), cornerback Jamel Dean (Buccaneers), center Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens), or safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Browns) are currently set to be free agents. Hendrickson has been linked to the Seahawks in several rumor mills through a trade with Cincinnati, but they could acquire him without giving up draft capital.

Finally, there is the conversation of extending players who are contract extension eligible, including star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN finished the regular season as the NFL receiving yards leader at 1,793 yards on 119 receptions as well as 10 receiving touchdowns. He is going to cost a lot of money, but his production, consistency, and leadership through his first three years prove he is easily worth it.

Cross’ deal is a huge asset, not just that the Seahawks get to keep him around. By taking a lot in the first year of his new deal, Cross gives the Seahawks the ability to make some huge moves with re-signings and new player additions.

