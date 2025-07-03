Proposed blockbuster trade sends disgruntled Steelers All-Pro to Seahawks
As T.J. Watt rumors continue to swirl, the Seattle Seahawks continue to look like a possible landing spot. While they have depth up front on defense and Mike Macdonald has never needed a true pass-rush superstar to get pressure, the addition of a DPOY candidate up front would change the Seahawks defense.
The Pittsburgh Steelers maintain that they're not trading Watt, but he maintains that he's not happy with the contract situation. As things continue to spiral, USA Today insider Justin Melo pondered whether or not a Watt trade could happen. He thinks it might be, but with some potential issues.
"Despite the depth, there are question marks about the future make-up of this group. Lawrence is an aging asset, Mafe isn't guaranteed to be here in 2026, and the oft-injured Uchenna Nwosu is also entering a contract year," Melo admitted. "Schneider should always be aware of opportunities to improve his roster when such questions are lingering.
"Trading for the 30-year-old Watt would ultimately signal the type of all-in move the Seahawks may not be ready to make, however," the insider added. "While Schneider added aging assets like Lawrence and Cooper Kupp to his roster this offseason, signaling he believes his team remains in a competitive window, there are probably too many unknowns to part with future draft capital in exchange for Watt."
Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in dealing for Watt, and we don't know if the Seahawks are among them. Given the cap space they have, they might be, but for now, this might be better as an ill-fated dream than a real trade that's going to happen. But if it did, it would make the Seahawks a legitimate nightmare for opposing offenses.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Insider predicts whether 2 Seahawks legends will make it another year
Seattle Seahawks linebacker room ranked in bottom 10 in NFL by PFF
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares excitement for Grey Zabel
Analyst says Seahawks could be aggressive sellers at trade deadline