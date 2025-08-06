All Seahawks

NFL insider expects Seahawks to be competitive despite not having ‘world-beaters’ on offense

Seattle won 10 games in 2024 and missed the playoffs. There were a lot of changes this offseason, and they landed in the bottom half of the NFL power rankings.

Russell Baxter

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks kick off their 2025 preseason schedule on Thursday when they host former 'Hawks head coach Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a team with a number of new faces, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com came out with his power rankings this week. He placed the Seahawks at the No. 19 spot, with the emphasis being on the club’s revamped attack. “I am curious to see what the offense turns into with so many new parts. Sam Darnold is, of course, the biggest X-factor. Cooper Kupp is the top new receiver. Zach Charbonnet appears to be making a strong case to share carries with Kenneth Walker III.

Seattle Seahawks’ new-look offense bears watching

Elijah Arroyo
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“There are changes on the offensive line,” added Edholm. “Rookie playmakers Elijah Arroyo and Tory Horton have turned heads early in camp. The Seahawks don’t need to be world-beaters on offense, but they must be more consistent. They scored 20 or fewer points seven times last season and somehow won three of those games.”

Meanwhile, the other side of the ball was one of the better units in the league the second half of 2024. “Mike Macdonald’s defense might not reach the tier his Baltimore units did, but there’s enough talent on that side of the ball to be more effective against the elite offenses on the schedule. This is a team with a wider range of outcomes, I suspect, but I lean toward Seattle being competitive.”

Some of the other new additions on offense include wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie left guard Grey Zabel. On the other hand, 2024 Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns after leading the team in catches (100), receiving yards (1,130) and touchdowns grabs (6). If the offense comes together sooner than later this year, you could see Macdonald’s team make a steady climb up the regular-season power rankings.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp

Seahawks among best NFL teams to miss the playoffs last year

Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon

Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.