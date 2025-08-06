NFL insider expects Seahawks to be competitive despite not having ‘world-beaters’ on offense
The Seattle Seahawks kick off their 2025 preseason schedule on Thursday when they host former 'Hawks head coach Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a team with a number of new faces, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com came out with his power rankings this week. He placed the Seahawks at the No. 19 spot, with the emphasis being on the club’s revamped attack. “I am curious to see what the offense turns into with so many new parts. Sam Darnold is, of course, the biggest X-factor. Cooper Kupp is the top new receiver. Zach Charbonnet appears to be making a strong case to share carries with Kenneth Walker III.
Seattle Seahawks’ new-look offense bears watching
“There are changes on the offensive line,” added Edholm. “Rookie playmakers Elijah Arroyo and Tory Horton have turned heads early in camp. The Seahawks don’t need to be world-beaters on offense, but they must be more consistent. They scored 20 or fewer points seven times last season and somehow won three of those games.”
Meanwhile, the other side of the ball was one of the better units in the league the second half of 2024. “Mike Macdonald’s defense might not reach the tier his Baltimore units did, but there’s enough talent on that side of the ball to be more effective against the elite offenses on the schedule. This is a team with a wider range of outcomes, I suspect, but I lean toward Seattle being competitive.”
Some of the other new additions on offense include wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie left guard Grey Zabel. On the other hand, 2024 Pro Bowler Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns after leading the team in catches (100), receiving yards (1,130) and touchdowns grabs (6). If the offense comes together sooner than later this year, you could see Macdonald’s team make a steady climb up the regular-season power rankings.
