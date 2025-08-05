Seahawks rookie WR is generating big buzz in training camp
There’s a new-look offense in the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 10-7 season which did not result in a playoff appearance. In his first season as head coach, Mike Macdonald’s defense made steady strides after a rough start and finished on a positive note.
This offseason, general manager John Schneider made wholesale changes on the other side of the ball. There is a new coordinator in Klint Kubiak, late of the Saints. Both quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were traded to Las Vegas and Pittsburgh, respectively, while wideout Tyler Lockett and tight end Noah Fant were released. Enter 2024 Pro Bowl signal-caller Sam Darnold (Vikings), and wide receivers Cooper Kupp (Rams) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Saints).
Schneider also drafted 11 players, nine of those on offense. With the second of his three fifth-round selections, Seattle’s GM opted for a wide receiver coming off an injury-abbreviated 2024 season.
“Tory Horton's NFL career got off to a quiet start,” explained John Boyle of Seahawks.com, “with the rookie receiver having to miss most of the on-field work during the offseason workout program, the result of the knee injury that cut short his final season at Colorado State."
Seahawks’ rookie WR Tory Horton has been the talk of training camp
“The fifth-round pick has been making up for lost time since training camp began,” added Boyle, “however, turning in strong performance after strong performance in nearly every practice, looking not like a player just hoping to make the 53-man roster, but rather like someone who will make big contributions to the Seahawks offense.”
Horton spent two seasons at Nevada before transferring to Colorado State in 2022. In his first two seasons with the Rams, he combined for 167 receptions for 2,267 yards and 16 touchdowns. In each of his three seasons with Colorado State, he returned a punt for a touchdown. Horton’s 2024 campaign lasted only six games due to that aforementioned knee injury.
“I’m seeing the same thing you guys are,” said Macdonald on Saturday (via Boyle) when he was asked about the promising rookie. “A wise man, Steve Smith Sr., once said, ‘Rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.’ He’s doing that. He’s making multiple plays every day. So it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room. We are two weeks in, but let’s keep it rolling.”
