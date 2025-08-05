Seahawks have ‘a lot to sort out’ for Sam Darnold’s first season
Late last week, Jeff Chadiha of NFL.com took a look at each NFL team’s biggest challenge entering the 2025 season. When it came to Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks, it’s all about new starting quarterback Sam Darnold and his offensive cast.
“The Seahawks signed Darnold in the offseason with the hope that he will continue to ascend after the breakout year he enjoyed in Minnesota in 2024,” explained Chadiha. “The important thing to remember here is how much his renaissance came down to the structure the Vikings offered him. Minnesota had great quarterback coaches, dynamic receivers and a reliable offensive line. The Seahawks do have a coach that knows Darnold well—the quarterback worked with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in San Francisco in 2023—but there are a lot of questions after that.”
New Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold will face some challenges
Chadiha added this. “One wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, hasn't played a full season since 2021. Another, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is on his fourth team since 2023. Yes, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a blossoming star, but those other two have to play at a high level. There also will be questions about an offensive line that has been problematic for years, even with first-round pick Grey Zabel moving in at one of the guard spots. This isn't a prediction of impending failure, by the way—just a way of saying there's a lot to sort out here.”
The real key for Darnold is putting last season’s finish with the Vikings behind him. He struggled in the club’s 31-9 loss at Detroit in the NFL’s regular-season finale. A week later, he was sacked nine times by the Rams’ defense, thew one pick, and had a fumble returned for a touchdown in a 27-9 setback in the wild card round.
All told, keeping Darnold upright while he builds rapport with his new receivers may be the most important factor of all when it comes to Seattle’s offense enjoying success this upcoming season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp
Seahawks among best NFL teams to miss the playoffs last year
Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon
Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings