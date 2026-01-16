Richard Sherman identifies something Seahawks need more of vs. 49ers

Every single game is different in the NFL, as Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters earlier this week as his team prepares for their third matchup of the year with the San Francisco 49ers.

When they met back in Week 1, these two teams enjoyed a legitimate playoff atmosphere at Lumen Field. They played like it was a postseason game, too - grinding out a defensive slugfest that was not decided until the final minute. The Niners went on to win, 17-13.

In their rematch a couple weeks ago to end the season, it was a low-scoring affair as well but the dynamic on the field was completely different than the season opener. The scoreboard didn't accurately reflect it, but the Seahawks absolutely oblitereated the 49ers from start to finish, ending in a 13-3 win.

Who knows what's in for Round 3 tomorrow evening. While it's unlikely we'll see a shootout given how good Seattle's defense is, far weirder things have happened in the playoffs.

Here's what former Seahawks and 49ers great Richard Sherman wants to see more of out of Klint Kubiak's offense this time around - namely more deep balls between Sam Darnold and JSN. During the regular season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba tied Puka Nacua for the league lead with 27 catches of 20 yards or more. Sherman wants to see more deep attempts this week.

Richard Sherman on Seahawks-49ers

Seahawks CAN’T let the 49ers make this a CLOSE game | Sam Darnold has to be AGGRESSIVE!#49ers #Seahawks #SamSarnold pic.twitter.com/5ZafpvNQRZ — Richard Sherman Podcast (@RShermanPodcast) January 15, 2026

Airing it out more often to the NFL's best receiver is a good idea in theory. However, Darnold can't try to force the action downfield if those looks aren't there.

What would open up those vertical opportunities most is an effective ground game, which was certainly the case in Week 18 for the Seahawks. Together, Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet combined for 171 yards on the ground.

If the 49ers adjust to try to slow that rushing attack down, that could mean lighter boxes for Sam Darnold - which is where he's thrived most this season - especially early on before opponents switched up on him around midseason.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Mike Macdonald hits bullseye on managing Sam Darnold’s turnovers

Details on Sam Darnold oblique injury give Seahawks fans some relief

3 Seahawks players who need to step up with Sam Darnold not 100%