2025 NFL Draft: Seahawks insider prefers not drafting OL in first round
The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready ahead of this weekend's NFL Draft with a plan to add offensive line help at some point with one of their picks.
While the Seahawks could check off that box early with the No. 18 overall pick, Seattle Sports insider Mike Lefko doesn't believe that will be the case for the team.
"What feels like one of the more unlikely scenarios at this pointis the Seahawks actually taking an offensive lineman at No. 18. That doesn’t preclude (I’m going to borrow John Schneider’s word that had everyone abuzz when he talked about potentially taking a quarterback in the draft) them from trading down and taking one later in the first round, but based on what we have heard from Scheider this offseason, there will be better talent available at other positions compared to whichever offensive lineman is there when the Seahawks are on the clock at No. 18," Lefko wrote.
"As well-known NFL Draft analyst William Shakespeare once wrote, “to draft an O-lineman or to not draft an O-lineman at No. 18.” So, on the basis of that question posed by the Draft Bard, here’s what I think those two paths mean for the Seahawks moving forward."
In the first round, the Seahawks should take the best player available regardless of position, but it is important to note that each position group has different levels of depth in this year's class.
The Seahawks could find an offensive lineman on Day 2 that can start and be just as good if not better than the Day 1 selection. The same may not be possible for a different position like safety or wide receiver.
Ultimately, general manager John Schneider should be able to select a really good player at No. 18 overall whether he is in the trenches or not.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade down and load up
2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seahawks’ likely target in first round
Seahawks linked to blockbuster trade for disgruntled Steelers WR
Seattle Seahawks’ most tradeable players going into the 2025 NFL draft