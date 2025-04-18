2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seattle Seahawks' likely target in Round 1
At this late hour in the draft season, fans have to take every report with a grain of salt. That said, aside from a few exceptions for wide receivers, most of the signs for the Seattle Seahawks point to them picking an offensive lineman in the first round of next week's 2025 NFL draft.
Specifically, Seattle is widely expected to be targeting North Dakota State left tackle Grey Zabel in the first round. The latest reporting doubles down on that dynamic, with Tony Pauline from Sportskeeda saying his sources indicate Zabel is their guy, whether it's at No. 18 overall or after a trade down to later in the first round.
"I noted that sources believe offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State is the player the will target in the first round, whether it's with the 18th selection or later in the first round if they are able to trade down. I've also been told that they like Ty Robinson, the versatile defenive lineman from Nebraska."
Zabel (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) has experience playing all five positions, which should have an obvious appeal for the Seahawks given how shaky their situation is at four of them. Last year Zabel played 961 snaps at left tackle, earning an elite 90.4 overall grade from PFF, including a brilliant 93.1 mark in pass blocking.
In 2023 Zabel put in some time at left guard but much more time at right tackle, which may be helpful in the event that Abe Lucas goes down again due to chronic knee pain. Left guard is at the moment arguably the weakest position on the team, though - and that's likely where Zabel would line up.
Seattle's interest could be a smoke-screen, as was the case with Desmond Ridder three years ago. However, their need up front is obvious even to the most casual casual fans. Zabel gives them an instant upgrade on the interior wherever he plays, and potentially a long-term starter at right tackle or left tackle, depending on how things go with Lucas and Charles Cross. That's a lot of value in one package.
A wide receiver pick in Round 1 might be a better value according to the analytics, but it's difficult to argue against taking a versatile offensive lineman given the Seahawks' situation in the trenches.
