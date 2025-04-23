Seahawks lineman deems Klint Kubiak's system 'an O-line's dream'
With the first round of the NFL Draft one day away, the Seattle Seahawks could be looking for offensive line help early. It's the team's most glaring need after the Seahawks' run game struggled and Geno Smith was under constant pressure in 2024.
It's becoming an exhausting subject, though, as year after year the unit has failed to improve. The Seahawks' front office has invested in the offensive line, last spending a first-round pick on a player there in 2022. They selected left tackle Charles Cross No. 9 overall that year, and he's started 48 of 51 possible games for the team since he was drafted.
Cross, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, had high praise for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system and how it could benefit Seattle's offensive line.
"Everyone's really excited. Kubiak's bringing a new system in, everyone's excited to learn it and understand the nuances of it, and really just bring it to life," Cross said, per the team's official website. "I feel like it's going to help everyone as far as the scheme and skill set of the offense, running off the ball, getting the ball out quick. I feel like it's an O-line's dream to play in a system like this."
Among 47 quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts last season, Smith finished 32nd in average time to throw (2.68 seconds), according to Pro Football Focus. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr ranked 19th out of that same group under Kubiak last season (2.58 seconds).
Former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb wanted to throw the ball downfield almost exclusively, putting Smith in a tough spot behind a shaky front line. With shorter passing concepts, the offensive line doesn't have to protect the quarterback as long. That benefits Cross and the rest of the unit.
Currently, the Seahawks need to decide whether to pick up Cross's fifth-year option, which would keep him on the team through 2026. If they decline, Cross could hit free agency after this season if Seattle isn't able to sign him to an extension. They have until May 1 to decide.
Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas have been with the team for three seasons and are the team's senior members of the offensive line. For the system to work, the Seahawks still need to build consistency up front. That begins with retaining their current players and building around them. New quarterback Sam Darnold's success will be based on the efficiency of the system and blockers in front of him.
