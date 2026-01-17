Adam Schefter shares scoop on Sam Darnold's late-breaking oblique injury

The Seattle Seahawks are the toughest team on paper in the NFL playoffs and the favorites to go on to win the Super Bowl. The only thing that can stop them? Outside of what may be a brutal third round against the LA Rams in the NFC Championsip, a major injury to a key player is about the only thing.

Bad news: that may be exactly what is happening to the Seahawks, this week. On Thursday starting quarterback Sam Darnold was added to the injury report with an oblique injury that seemed to pop up out of nowhere.

Both Darnold and head coach Mike Macdonald were clear that they expect him to play tonight against the 49ers. However, Darnold is still technically listed as questionable to play.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an update this morning on the situation, which could be a concern. He says Darnold has not thrown a football since the injury occurred.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hasn’t thrown a football since he hurt his oblique Thursday. The Seahawks believe, but don’t know, that he will be OK to start tonight’s game vs. the 49ers. Backup QB Drew Lock took the reps the past two days and is ready if needed. pic.twitter.com/ICznfipJJC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2026

What's the backup plan?

Most likely Darnold is going to end up starting, unless the injury gets aggravate during warmups and he finds himself unable to get enough zip on his throws as a result.

If that happens, then the Seahawks will look to the No. 2 guy on their depth chart at quarterback, veteran Drew Lock.

After spending a year with the New York Giants, Lock re-joined the Seahawks this past offseason after serving as Geno Smith's primary backup in 2022 and 2023.

Lock has appeared in five games for Seattle this year, mostly in garbage time. He has only thrown three passes, though as most of his duties have consisted of handing the ball off to one of the Seahawks' bench warmers at running back as the clock winds down.

The last time that Lock actually started a game was the season finale for the Giants last year. He put in five starts in 2024, posting a 59.1% completion rate, 1,071 passing yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions and a 75.5 passer rating.

As far as Seattle goes, Lock started two games late in the 2023 season when Geno Smith was injured. The first came against the 49ers, which the Seahawks lost, 28-16. The following week Lock led them to an improbable comeback win against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, going 22/33 for 208 yards and one clutch touchdown to win it.

While Lock is better than the average backup quarterback, the Seahawks would obviously prefer to have Darnold starting for them - even if he's not completely 100%. Lock has the same arm talent and aggressive instincts as Darnold, but he's yet to take the kind of leap that Darnold did in 2024 with Minnesota - and he qualifies as nothing more than a traditional gunslinger.

Hopefully Darnold will be able to go tonight. We'll follow the story as it develops.

