Seahawks linked to blockbuster trade for Steelers' disgruntled WR
The Seattle Seahawks made two high-profile trades this offseason. One of those was sending starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. The other was when they traded wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Seattle signed Sam Darnold to take over at quarterback and added Cooper Kupp to help replace Metcalf. Even with Kupp's arrival, their receiving corps could use more depth. With Tyler Lockett being released earlier this offseason, they find themselves thin at the position. They could look to the 2025 NFL draft for help, or they might look to the trading block.
MORE: 2025 NFL draft: Seahawks projected to take flyer on Florida RB with last pick
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox sees this as an option for Seattle. Knox identified six receivers who could be traded, and that included Pittsburgh's George Pickens, who he says is a fit with the Seahawks. Knox points out the irony that Seattle could be a landing spot for Pickens after they helped push him out of his WR1 spot by sending Metcalf to the Steelers.
"Ironically, the Seahawks could be among those teams. Seattle added Kupp but traded Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett. They could use another receiver to help support new quarterback Sam Darnold. Receivers coach Frisman Jackson held the same position in Pittsburgh in 2023—which was Pickens' only 1,000-yard campaign to date." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Pickens hasn't been overly thrilled with his tenure in Pittsburgh, and Knox added that there's a belief his "time there is limited."
Entering a contract year, the Steelers could elect to go in a different direction, which could help Seattle keep their offense on track.
