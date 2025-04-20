Seattle Seahawks final 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Trade down, load up
The Seattle Seahawks have just four more days to prepare for the 2025 NFL draft, then it's game-time. Among other things, it'll mean the blessed end of mock draft season.
To celebrate, we put together one last seven-round projection, going all out to hit every possible roster need. After moving down in Round 1, we wound up making 12 picks total and came out quite satified with the results. Here's how our last seven-round mock of the year played out on the Pro Football Network simulator.
Pick No. 18: Trade down
After trying to move down only a few spots in a couple proposed trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers and having no luck, we moved down to the bottom of the first round in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. We sent pick No. 18 overall over in exchange for Nos. 31, 133 and 257 overall. The exchange is worth over 400 points in more total value for Seattle using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger Evaluation.
Pick No. 31: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
With our first pick the plan was to take the best wide receiver board. Fortunately, one of the top five WR prospects was still on the board. Egbuka (6-foot1, 203 pounds) forms a strong trio with former teammate JSN and Cooper Kupp. Over the last three seasons he totaled just under 200 catches, over 2,600 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. Egbuka could also be a potent weapon for Seattle on special teams, where he has experience as a kick returner and punt returner.
Pick No. 50: Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen
Whatever the plan was going into Round 2 we threw it out and forgot all about it when we saw Nolen (ranked 26th overall) was still on the board. Nolen (6-foot-3, 304 pounds) helps fill the void left behind by Johnathan Hankins' exit. He's coming off an All-American 2024 season, having posted 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and three passes broken up. Most of all, Nolen would help against the run - he earned an elite 91.6 run defense grade from PFF.
Pick No. 52: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
Two picks later we went right back to the well at Mississippi, taking a chance on a developmental quarterback with Dart (6-foot-2, 225 pounds). Dart appears to be the best fit in this class for what the Seahawks will be running under Klint Kubiak - namely a lot of play action setting up targets to the deep portion of the field where Dart does his best work. The scouting report on Dart also mentions excellent touch, timing, a quick release and a willingness to stand tall in the pocket. With Sam Howell likely on his way out, Dart would project as the third QB on the depth chart beneath Sam Darnold and Drew Lock.
Pick No. 82: Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr.
Tight end has to be on the menu in this draft whether they plan to keep Noah Fant around or not. Fannin (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) may not be the biggest of them or the most heralded, but it's hard to argue with the numbers he put up last year. Fannin totaled 117 catches, 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning MAC Player of the Year honors for his efforts. Fannin would begin behind Noah Fant and AJ Barner, but he has the ability to rise quickly.
Pick No. 92: Georgia G Dylan Fairchild
Finally we get around to addressing the two elephants in the room that are the team's projected guard situations. Fairchild (6-foot-5 315 pounds) has experience playing both spots. He's earned strong grades over the last three seasons, including an impressive 87.0 in pass blocking last year, which is where Seattle's interior needs to improve the most. Fairchild might be able to start right away at left guard, currently the weakest position on the roster.
Pick No. 133: Ohio State EDGE Jack Sawyer
Like tight end, this is a deep class on the edge, making it possible to land an impact player as late as Round 4. Sawyer (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) was pretty productive in college, totaling 23 sacks, 29 tackles for a loss, 11 pass breakups and six forced fumbles. Sawyer would have a lot of talent ahead of him in the rotation, but in time he could earn a bigger role - especially once Uchenna Nwosu is out of the picture. Sawyer earned high marks for pass rushing (89.4) and run defense (82.5) last year.
Pick No. 137: Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin
Another Buckeyes pick came next, as we added some competition for Olu Oluwatimi at the center position. McLaughlin (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) played his entire college career at center, putting in over 2,000 total snaps. All of that experience could come in handy if Oluwatimi proves not to be a great fit for the style of offense Klint Kubiak is going to run. McLaughlin only allowed one sack and five quarterback hits total over the last three years.
Pick No. 172: Miami (FL) OT Jalen Rivers
Rivers (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) spent more time on the blindside, but he also played a lot of left guard for the Hurricanes, coming in at 850 total snaps at that spot. He earned a solid 78.8 grade in pass blocking last season, allowing just one sack, one hit and seven hurries in eight games. Rivers offers more depth at left tackle but could start immediately if he could find a fit at right guard.
Pick No. 175: Iowa S Sebastian Castro
To add some depth at safety we went to Iowa, where they're pumping out some good ones. Castro (5-foot-11, 204 pounds) came on strong over the last two seasons, putting up four interceptions, nine pass breakups and three forced fumbles for the Hawkeyes secondary, where he lined up at pretty much every position you can imagine. That includes extensive experience in the slot and in the box.
Pick No. 223: Michigan RB Kalel Mullings
Running back isn't a huge need, but if they're going to embrace the run like they should under Kubiak, they're going to need more bodies in the backfield to account for injuries. Mullings (6-foot-1, 236 pounds) comes with the Zach Charbonnet power mold and a Michigan connection with head coach Mike Macdonad. Mullings is coming off a breakout senior year, posting 948 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Pick No. 234: Iowa CB Jermari Harris
Here we're back to hitting up the Hawkeyes secondary for another depth piece, this time at corner. Harris (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has the requisite length for a Seattle corner, plus some impressive ball skills. In 42 games at Iowa he posted eight interceptions and 19 pass breaups. To begin, he could compete for a spot behind Josh Jobe on the left boundary.
Pick No. 257: Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin
With the final pick in the draft, we added some punch to the inside linebacker depth chart beneath projected starters Ernest Jones and Tyrice Knight. Martin (six-foot, 210 pounds) is a tackling machine, having led the Big 12 with 83 tackles in 2023. He also put up 24 tackles for a loss all together during his time at Oklahoma State.
