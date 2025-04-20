Seahawks' most tradeable players going into 2025 NFL draft
John Schneider is known as one of the more active and aggressive executives in the league when it comes to the NFL draft. During the Seattle Seahawks' peak Legion of Boom years, Schneider made a meme out of trading down in the first round, but he's also made some shrewd moves up, including a famously well-done deal to land Tyler Lockett in the third round a decade ago.
Not all of the trades he made in and around the draft have paid off. For example, the ill-advised Jimmy Graham and disastrous Percy Harvin deals both aged like milk. However, Schneider has had more hits than misses in this department over the years. With that in mind, let's take a look at a few Seahawks players who could conceivably get dealt this week.
QB Sam Howell
The most-obvious candidate to get traded is of course Sam Howell, who's been demoted to the No. 3 quarterback spot after Seattle's reunion with Drew Lock. ESPN reported a couple days ago that the Seahawks are actively shopping Howell and are engaging in talks with several teams already. Howell has just a $1.1 million cap number in 2025, making his contract exceedingly easy to move. On the field, Howell has shown loads of arm talent and a bit of a clutch gene - he just hasn't had a chance to start consistently but for one season. With the right opportunity, Howell may yet prove to be a capable quarterback at this level. That has to be worth at least a sixth-round pick.
RB Kenneth Walker IIII
The Ken Walker trade chatter going into the draft is an entirely media-made phenomenon. At no point has there been any actual reporting about Seattle potentially shopping Walker, who is now the team's most-gifted athlete on offense with DK Metcalf out of the picture. Walker's traditional numbers may not impress, but they also lie. This is one of the most dynamic rushers in the sport and has legit top-five talent at his position. Last year only four running backs earned higher rushing grades from PFF. The Seahawks shouldn't volunteer to trade Walker by any means, but if they get a call from somebody offering a third, they should at least consider it.
OLB Boye Mafe
Another member of that stellar 2022 draft class for the Seahawks is edge rusher Boye Mafe. Despite playing in a largely rotational role, Mafe has managed to total 15 sacks, 12 QB hits and 17 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons. Mafe is also a solid tackler and earned an excellent 77.8 grade against the run in 2024. Much like Ken Walker, the Seahawks shouldn't be shopping Mafe and they shouldn't even think about it for anything less than a fourth-rounder.
CB Riq Woolen
Now we come to the most tradeable and also most polarizing member of this group, fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen. At times Woolen has played at a near All-Pro level in coverage, especially when it comes to ball skills. In three years Woolen has put up 11 interceptions and a remarkable 41 pass breakups. Along the way Woolen has been a Pro Bowler, but he's also been benched multiple times and his effort level is not always consistent. They don't grow athletes like Woolen on trees, though - especially at the game's most-challenging position physically. There's a strong case to keep Woolen and extend him, warts and all - but you can also argue to sell high now without having to pay him a lucrative second contract. A second-round pick is the minimum the Seahawks should accept.
More Seahawks on SI stories
2025 NFL draft buzz reveals Seattle Seahawks’ likely target in Round 1
Drew Lock contract details show Seahawks got another bargain at QB
Sam Darnold-Noah Fant session shows Seahawks’ vision coming together
Seahawks ESPN critic names ‘non-negotiable’ approach in first round