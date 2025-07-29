Former Seahawks TE makes third visit, but NFC rival still lurking
In just a week since his release from the Seattle Seahawks, Noah Fant has put together a respectable free agency tour for himself.
Fant, 27, never really found his footing in Seattle. After coming over as part of the Russell Wilson trade in 2022, the former first-round pick had just 130 receptions for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns, only one of which came over the past two seasons. With AJ Barner on the rise and rookie Elijah Arroyo ready to contribute, the Seahawks decided it would be in their best interest to move on from Fant and save themselves a bit of money.
Just because Fant didn't work out in Seattle, however, doesn't mean he can't work out elsewhere. He's already had visits with the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints last week, and now he's added a third to his tour. According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, Fant spent Monday visiting the Miami Dolphins, who are quite thin at the position after trading away Pro Bowler Jonnu Smith last month.
While Miami could be a good fit for Fant, another team he's recently visited could still have interest.
Saints TE pushes team to sign Noah Fant
Although Fant left New Orleans without a deal last week, tight end Juwan Johnson was very vocal in supporting the addition, so there may still be a bit of interest.
“He can add so much,”Johnson told reporters Friday. “One, he can add a lot of explosiveness to the offense and I’d be extremely excited to have him here. I mean, you've had guys like Ben Watson, Jimmy Graham here before. You've had guys like that before that's really been explosive. And so you can just think of things like that. I'm not going to go the whole, like, Gronk and Aaron Hernandez thing. ... But that's the kind of potential something like that can have.”
The Saints could definitely use some help at tight end. Johnson has emerged as a solid starter, but both Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau are both on the PUP list as of Monday night. With rookie quarterback Tyler Shough taking over, having another security blanket should only help.
Fant leaving three different teams without a deal is a sign that he's carefully considering his options, so it may be a bit before we see a decision.
