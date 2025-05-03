Underperforming TE Noah Fant named Seahawks' most expendable player
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they were able to acquire Noah Fant. The 2019 first-round pick had proven to be a reliable target at the tight end position during his first three seasons in the NFL. Since joining Seattle, however, he hasn't lived up to expectations.
While far from being a bad player, Fant has still underwhelmed. He recorded fewer than 500 yards in each of his first two years with Seattle, before pulling in 48 passes for 500 yards with one touchdown this past season. That gives him 130 catches for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns since joining the Seahawks.
MORE: 2025 NFL Draft: Jalen Milroe says all the right things following first Seahawks practice
Now in the final year of his contract, Fant could be nearing the end of his time in Seattle, especially with the arrival of Elijah Arroyo. The second-round pick from Miami gives them a potential upgrade, and makes Fant "expendable" according to Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie.
"Second-round pick Elijah Arroyo comes with the type of receiving upside many expected for Fant when he was a first-round pick back in 2019. It’s the second straight season the Seahawks have invested a notable pick in a tight end, with fourth-rounder A.J. Barner playing 46% of the snaps as a rookie and finishing third on the team with four receiving touchdowns." — Xie, Pro Football Network
Xie said that Fant is a "competent but unspectacular starting tight end," which explains why Seattle has been looking for a different option in each of the past two drafts.
While the Seahawks would have to eat some of his salary to make a trade happen, Fant could be moved if Arroyo proves to be ready as a rookie.
