Seattle Seahawks insider suggests solution to Seattle's Noah Fant problem
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in 2022, they received a massive haul. In addition to several draft picks and quarterback Drew Lock, they also landed former first-round pick Noah Fant. His addition was supposed to give them a top-tier tight end, but throughout the past three seasons, he hasn't lived up to expectations.
Fant hasn't been a massive bust, but he's coming off a subpar campaign where he had 500 yards and one touchdown on 48 receptions. In three seasons with Seattle, he now has 130 catches for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers are down from his three years in Denver, leading to Fant being labeled the team's "most overpaid player."
MORE: Seattle Seahawks ascending DB named top Defensive Player of the Year candidate
Fant has a cap hit of $13.41 million, which is second only to Leonard Williams. Seattle insider Bob Condotta believes there's an answer, however, and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo is the key. Condotta believes the presence of another capable tight end could give the Seahawks leverage to rework Fant's deal.
"The cap hit of tight end Noah Fant ($13.41 million, eighth-highest among tight ends in 2025) has led to speculation the Seahawks could try to rework that deal, especially after drafting Elijah Arroyo 50th overall."
In order to get Fant to take less money, the Seahawks would have to be willing to move on. Having Arroyo gives them the confidence to do so, if Fant refuses.
Should Fant believe there's a chance he gets released, however, he might be willing to take less money to stick with the team he knows, rather than hit the free agency market after all the money has been spent elsewhere.
