Noah Fant obvious choice for most overpaid player on Seahawks roster
Managing the salary cap is an important part of building any NFL team, and as such, overpaying even just one player could seriously hold a team back.
Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks may have fallen into that very trap.
When looking at every team's most overpaid player, YardBarker's Seth Trachtman predictably named tight end Noah Fant, who will carry a cap hit of $13.41 million this season, per Spotrac.
"Seattle has a history of paying its tight ends more than their production deserves," Trachtman wrote. "Fant had only 500 yards receiving last season, but his cap hit is more than $13.4 million."
Fant, 27, came over from the Denver Broncos as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Mile High City, but he simply hasn't lived up to his billing as a former first-round pick. In three years as a Seahawk, Fant has 130 receptions for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns, only one of which came in the past two years. His lack of scoring has been especially disappointing considering he should be a great red-zone threat with his 6-foot-4, 249-pound frame, but it sadly just hasn't materialized.
On that note, the Seahawks may have found a better red-zone threat in 2024 fourth-round pick AJ Barner, who had four touchdowns as a rookie despite only playing 46 percent of offensive snaps. If Barner continues to grow as a player, Fant's days in Seattle are likely numbered, especially with second-round rookie Elijah Arroyo now in the fold as well.
For now, though, it's hard to argue that Fant isn't overpaid for what he provides. He ranks 11th among tight ends with an average value of $10.5 million, but he ranked 18th at the position with 500 receiving yards last season, and that was his highest total as a Seahawk. Again, his lack of scoring doesn't help his case.
The good news is that Fant is entering the final year of his contract, so the Seahawks can easily move on next offseason or even sooner if they want to.
