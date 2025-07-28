Jaxon Smith-Njigba admits he misses Seahawks greats DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going into his third season in the league, but it's his first time entering a year where he is the top player in his position group.
For the past two years, Smith-Njigba was behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the depth chart, but that isn't the case this season.
Smith-Njigba admits that he misses his former teammates who are playing elsewhere this season.
“I miss those guys,” Smith-Njigba said of his former teammates via Seahawks insider Gregg Bell. “Those are two great guys that I call friends. It sucks that they’re not here with me, but I know they’re going to ball out where they’re at.”
“Those guys showed me the way (Metcalf and Lockett), so I always feel like I need to give back."
Now, Smith-Njigba is playing alongside players like Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton and Ricky White III. Out of those three, Kupp is expected to get the most playing time and Smith-Njigba is excited to play next to him in the starting lineup.
“He brings a next-level mindset,” Smith-Njigba said of Kupp. “I’m super excited to be with him in that receiver room. Another stellar receiver, great receiver, and I’m just blessed to be in the room with him.”
So, while JSN doesn't have his veterans with him in the locker room anymore, he is adopting a brand new mindset, which he hopes could be what helps the Seahawks offense enter a new level with Sam Darnold under center.
Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks play their preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 7.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks insider confirms 5th-round pick leading depth chart at key spot
Richard Sherman calls out Jerry Jones for Micah Parsons comments
What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks releasing TE Noah Fant
How Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe punished himself for non-perfect pass