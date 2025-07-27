Jaxon Smith-Njigba shares superb one-liner on Seahawks' Rivalries jerseys
It's a great time to be a Seattle Seahawks fan and a uniform enthusiast.
While the team's primary jerseys aren't changing, there are some exciting alternates on the way. The Seahawks are reportedly set to introduce a white road version of their beloved throwback uniforms, which will round out their wardrobe quite nicely. That's not all, though, as the Seahawks, along with the rest of the NFC West and the AFC East, are among the first participants in the league's new Rivalries program, which features uniforms that are "inspired by their local community and rooted in the history of the city"
The Seahawks released a teaser of what's to come on Friday, with a full reveal coming on Aug. 28. Before that, though, star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba couldn't help but gush about the new jerseys.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba hypes up Rivalries jerseys
At Friday's press conference, Smith-Njigba gave fans just a taste of what's to come with the new Rivalries uniform, dropping a hilarious one-liner in the process.
"Y'all are going to like the jerseys. Y'all are going to really like them," Smith-Njigba told reporters. "They look really clean. Even the guys that have no swag are going to look good out there."
By "the guys that have no swag," Smith-Njigba, an Ohio State product, mainly meant the former Michigan players on the team. That group includes tight end AJ Barner, defensive end Mike Morris, center Olu Oluwatimi and linebacker Josh Ross.
While Smith-Njigba didn't reveal any design details, it's possible to make an educated guess on what the jersey might look like based on the teaser. The Seahawks concluded said teaser by showing a green version of their modern logo, possibly hinting at the primary color. Additionally, it seems to show sound waves transforming their standard home jersey into a new design, which could be a reference to them incorporating the noise that Lumen Field is known for into the jersey in some way.
Whatever the design may be, the Seahawks will debut their Rivalries uniforms in their Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 18. Interestingly, every other NFC West team chose to debut their Rivalries uniforms at home against the Seahawks.
